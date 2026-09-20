'Kuch Seekho Vicky Kaushal': Netizens Question Actor's Silence As Salman Khan Defends Ex-Girlfriend Katrina Kaif Amid Body-Shaming Trolls

Vicky Kaushal Faces Questions Over Silence On Katrina Kaif Body-Shaming Trolling | Photo Via Instagram

Salman Khan took a strong stand for his former girlfriend Katrina Kaif during the recent episode of Bigg Boss 20’s Weekend Ka Vaar, calling out the trolling and body-shaming faced by women after pregnancy. His remarks came amid criticism directed at Katrina over her post-pregnancy appearance at the Ambani Ganpati celebrations, where she was spotted with her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal.

So it was all about #KatrinaKaif’s recent trolling on her looks😭🔥



He always protects her no matter what😭#BiggBoss20 #Bb20 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/lginhYjfDV — 𝑴 𝑨 𝑯 𝑬 𝑬 𝑵 ✨ (@HeyStalker__3) September 19, 2026

Vicky Kaushal Faces Questions Over Silence On Katrina Kaif Body-Shaming Trolling

Salman questioned why women are targeted for their changing bodies after pregnancy and stressed that they should be given time to spend with their families instead of being judged for their appearance.

Following Salman’s comments, several netizens praised him for speaking up for Katrina. However, some social media users also questioned Vicky Kaushal’s silence, pointing out that the actor has not publicly addressed the trolling aimed at his wife.

Netizens React

One user wrote, “Glad Salman spoke up for Katrina but honestly wish Vicky had spoken up for her too. Like bro, that’s your wife.”

Another commented, “Just wondering what Vicky Kaushal must be feeling seeing Salman Khan defend his wife Katrina Kaif on National TV.”

“Vicky Kaushal could never defend Katrina the way Salman Khan is defending her,” read another reaction.

A social media user also wrote, “Vicky Kaushal kuch seekho. Salman Khan defended your wife better than you. All these words should have come from you and not him. This is the level of respect Salman has for Katrina!”

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As of now, Vicky Kaushal has not publicly reacted to the body-shaming controversy, while Katrina Kaif has also not addressed the trolling surrounding her appearance.

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9, 2021. Meanwhile, Salman and Katrina reportedly dated for around four years before parting ways in 2010. The two began dating in the early 2000s.