Katrina Kaif Adorably Kisses Son Vihaan's Tiny Hand, Shares Glimpse Of 43rd Birthday Celebration With Vicky Kaushal- INSIDE Photos

Katrina Kaif Shares Glimpse Of Her 43rd Birthday Celebration | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Katrina Kaif gave fans a heartwarming glimpse into her intimate 43rd birthday celebrations by sharing a series of adorable family photos on social media. Among the highlights was a touching picture of the actress affectionately kissing her son Vihaan Kaushal's tiny hand, while keeping his face hidden, melting the hearts of fans online.

Katrina Kaif Shares Glimpse Of Her 43rd Birthday Celebration

The photos also featured her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal, offering fans a glimpse into the couple's intimate birthday celebration. Sharing the pictures on Instagram on Sunday, July 19, Katrina penned a heartfelt note that read, "Forever looking up in gratitude at the most precious blessing that You are. Best Birthday."

Check it out:

Another photo showed Katrina looking radiant in a stunning orange maxi dress, wearing her long hair loose as she flashed a bright smile for the candid click. In another picture, she was seen sharing a cheerful moment with Vicky. While the actor wasn't facing the camera and was seen from the back, Katrina, dressed in a denim outfit, couldn't stop laughing.

The final photo melted hearts as little Vihaan was seen adorably holding Katrina's nose, capturing a precious mother-son moment.

Katrina and Vicky welcomed their first child, Vihaan Kaushal, on November 7, 2025.

The couple named their son Vihaan, a name that holds a connection to Vicky's character Major Vihaan Singh Shergill in Aditya Dhar’s Uri: The Surgical Strike.

The couple tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Barwara.

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in Merry Christmas (2024), alongside Vijay Sethupathi. The actress has not yet announced her next project.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in the period drama Chhaava, which emerged as one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2025.

He will next star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and also has Amar Kaushik's Mahavatar in the pipeline.