Fact Check: Did New Mom Katrina Kaif Make Met Gala 2026 Debut In Off-Shoulder Gown? Here's the Truth Behind Viral Photo

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Katrina Kaif, who welcomed her first child, baby boy Vihaan, with husband-actor Vicky Kaushal on November 7, 2025, has maintained a low profile since becoming a mother. On May 3, she was spotted at Mumbai airport alongside Vicky in a rare appearance, delighting fans. Amid this, a viral image claiming that the actress made her Met Gala 2026 debut in a champagne off-shoulder gown is circulating widely on social media.

Did Katrina Kaif Make Met Gala 2026 Debut?

The Met Gala, referred to as fashion’s biggest night out, was held on Monday at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, with the 2026 theme Costume Art, exploring fashion as an embodied art form. However, the viral photo showing Katrina posing on the Met steps with a blue neckpiece, despite appearing realistic, is actually AI-generated. Katrina Kaif did not attend or make a debut at the Met Gala 2026.

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The Met Gala 2026 itself featured global celebrities from Hollywood, Bollywood, K-pop, sports, and fashion, but Katrina Kaif was not among the attendees.

Katrina married in a royal wedding at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan in 2021.

The couple named their son Vihaan, a name that holds a connection to Vicky's character Major Vihaan Singh Shergill in Aditya Dhar’s Uri: The Surgical Strike.

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in the 2024 film Merry Christmas, while Vicky last appeared in the period drama Chhaava-one of the highest-earning films of 2025.