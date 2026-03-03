'Happiest Happy...': New Parents Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Celebrate FIRST Holi After Welcoming Son Vihaan, Twin In White- PHOTO

Actors and celebrity couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated Holi 2026 with their family as usual. However, this year’s festivities were extra special as it marked their first Holi after becoming parents to their baby boy, Vihaan Kaushal.
On Tuesday, March 3, Katrina took to her Instagram handle to share a photo, offering a glimpse of her Holi celebration with husband Vicky, brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal and sister Isabelle Kaif. The actress simply wrote, "The Happiest Happy Holi." In the picture, the family is seen dressed in white outfits, with colours smeared all over their faces.
Check it out:
