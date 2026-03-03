 'Happiest Happy...': New Parents Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Celebrate FIRST Holi After Welcoming Son Vihaan, Twin In White- PHOTO
Katrina Kaif offered a glimpse of her Holi 2026 celebration with husband Vicky Kaushal and family, calling it the "Happiest Happy Holi." The festivities were special as it marked their first Holi after becoming parents to baby boy Vihaan. The family posed in white outfits, faces covered in vibrant colours.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, March 03, 2026, 05:06 PM IST
article-image
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's Holi Celebration | Photo Via Instagram

Actors and celebrity couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated Holi 2026 with their family as usual. However, this year’s festivities were extra special as it marked their first Holi after becoming parents to their baby boy, Vihaan Kaushal.

On Tuesday, March 3, Katrina took to her Instagram handle to share a photo, offering a glimpse of her Holi celebration with husband Vicky, brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal and sister Isabelle Kaif. The actress simply wrote, "The Happiest Happy Holi." In the picture, the family is seen dressed in white outfits, with colours smeared all over their faces.

Check it out:

