Katrina Kaif As Maddy, Sidharth Malhotra As Nate, Alia Bhatt As Rue: AI Turns Bollywood Stars Into Euphoria Characters, Leave Fans Stunned

AI Turns Bollywood Stars Into Euphoria Cast | Photo Via Instagram

Euphoria Season 3 is all set to release. One of the most-anticipated shows, it stars Zendaya as Rue Bennett, a troubled teenage drug addict struggling to stay sober. The third season will also see the return of cast members such as Sydney Sweeney (Cassie), Jacob Elordi (Nate), Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie (Maddy), and Maude Apatow, along with new additions including Sharon Stone, Rosalía, Natasha Lyonne, and Marshawn Lynch, among others.

AI Turns Bollywood Stars Into Euphoria Characters

Ahead of the show’s release, an AI reimagining of the iconic series Euphoria has taken social media by storm, with Bollywood stars stepping into the shoes of its beloved characters. An Instagram user, Siddhanta Abhishek (@myinternetiscrazy), imagined Alia Bhatt as Rue Bennett, Sidharth Malhotra as Nate Jacobs, Janhvi Kapoor as Cassie Howard, Ananya Panday as Jules Vaughn, and Katrina Kaif as Maddy Perez.

Check it out:

Netizens React

Soon after, netizens reacted, with some suggesting Ranbir Kapoor or Arjun Rampal for Nate, while others praised the perfect casting. One user commented, "Sidharth Malhotra as Nate is slick (lookwise), but he can't pull off the evilness of Nate Jacobs." Another wrote, "Deepika as Rue, I tell you, she always eats in addict roles; she slayed Veronica."

A third comment read, "This is actually good." Another user reacted, "Ranbir Kapoor as Nate Jacobs and Sayami Kher as Rue would be perfect."

About Euphoria Season 3

The third season will feature Rue traveling south of the border to Mexico, where she is in debt to Laurie and trying to come up with innovative ways to pay it off. Meanwhile, Cassie and Nate, who became troubled lovers in season two, get married, with Cassie struggling with social media addiction and Maddy helping her through it.

Jules is shown in art school, nervous about pursuing a career as a painter, while Maddy works at a Hollywood talent agency as a manager’s assistant.

The new episodes will also mark Eric Dane’s final appearance on Euphoria, as filming took place before his death in February 2026.

Euphoria Season 3 will stream on JioHotstar from April 15, 2026 in India.