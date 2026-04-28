'I Don't Like To Keep Any Secrets...': Farhan Akhtar Reacts To Rumours Of Making Jee Le Zaraa Without Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif & Priyanka Chopra

Farhan Akhtar On Jee Le Zaraa | Instagram

In 2021, it was announced that Farhan Akhtar will be directing a movie titled Jee Le Zaraa, starring Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Katrina Kaif. The audience was super excited to watch the film, but it was later put on the backburner. A few weeks ago, there were reports that Akhtar is planning to revive the project, but with a new cast. Now, in an interview, he opened up about it.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, when Farhan was asked about the rumours of reviving Jee Le Zaraa with a new cast, the actor-filmmaker said, "There are too many rumours doing the rounds about too many things. I have always maintained that I honestly don't like to keep any secrets when I am making a film. Every time I have felt like something is ready to go, I have put it out in the world, shared it with them, and I will do the same."

He further said, "Right now, I am just a little bit in a place where I really need to think very seriously about what I want to do next as a director. Because so many things have transpired in the last couple of years that I feel I just need to catch my breath, and really kind of just see where my heart lies with it. So, once that happens, I will let the world know."

Fans of PeeCee, Katrina, and Alia were super excited to watch the three actresses on the big screen together. However, the wait has been quite long.

Jee Le Zaraa was supposed to mark Priyanka's comeback in Bollywood. However, now her comeback Indian film will be SS Rajamouli's Varanasi.

Meanwhile, Farhan has also been making headlines because of Don 3. There's a legal battle going on between him and Ranveer Singh. So, let's wait and watch which will be Akhtar's next directorial.