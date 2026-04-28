'Expect The Unexpected': Farhan Akhtar Breaks Silence On Don 3 Controversy After Ranveer Singh's Exit Amid ₹40 Crore Dispute

Farhan Akhtar Breaks Silence On Don 3 Controversy | Photo Via Instagram

Don 3, starring Ranveer Singh, was announced in 2023 with Kiara Advani as the female lead. Directed by Farhan Akhtar under his and Ritesh Sidhwani’s banner Excel Entertainment, the film reportedly faced multiple delays. Recently, reports suggested that Ranveer exited the project over creative differences, triggering a financial dispute. Amid the ongoing feud, Farhan and Ritesh reportedly approached the Producers Guild of India earlier this month, seeking Rs 40 crore in compensation from Ranveer for abruptly quitting the film.

Farhan Akhtar Breaks Silence On Don 3 Controversy

Amid the controversy, Farhan has finally addressed the issue. When asked what he learned from everything that transpired, given how the Don 3 row turned messy. To which, speaking to Hollywood Reporter, he said, "What I've learned is to expect the unexpected. Nothing can be taken for granted until you actually have it on film. That’s really what it is."

Read Also Aamir Khan DENIES Playing Mediator In Ranveer Singh & Farhan Akhtar Don 3 Feud

'Little Bit More Challenging...'

Farhan further added that ever since he began, from the moment Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, Dimple Kapadia, Saif Ali Khan, and Ritesh Sidhwani, as his partner, came on board and said yes to making the film, he has had the most incredible ride. He said it has always been about working with the people he wants to work with, whether directing them or acting in films with directors he admires, and described the journey as amazing.

"You realise that at some point, there will be a period that’s going to be a little bit more challenging. You have had it good, so it’s okay… Just take it in your stride," shared Akhtar.

Ranveer Singh Returns Don 3 Signing Amount

Recently, The Free Press Journal learnt from reliable sources that Ranveer has gracefully agreed to return his signing amount, which was reportedly around Rs 10 crore. And, to further compensate Excel, he has reportedly agreed to give them a ‘stake’ in his next film, tentatively being referred to as Pralaay. We are not reporting the exact percentage of the stake because everything on Pralaay, from the budget to when it is likely to go on the floors, is fluid at this juncture. However, just the fact that Ranveer has shown so much grace is good enough to make him a fair player in the industry. Like they say in fairy tales, all is well that ends well.

Farhan Akhtar Unfollows Ranveer Singh

Amid the feud, Farhan also unfollowed Ranveer on Instagram; while Singh continues to follow him.

The two also shared a close bond, they even starred together in the 2015 film Dil Dhadakne Do.