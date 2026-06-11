'Inaccurate, Misleading': Katrina Kaif NOT Planning Acting Comeback With OTT Project, Clarifies Industry Source Amid False Reports

Reports claiming that actress Katrina Kaif is planning her acting comeback and exploring OTT opportunities have sparked buzz online. However, a well-placed industry source has denied those claims, calling the reports "completely inaccurate and misleading."

The speculation began after a report suggested that Katrina, who is currently on a maternity break, had started reading scripts and was considering a return to acting by the second half of 2027. The report further claimed that the actress was interested in exploring OTT projects and was searching for a role that aligned with her priorities as both an actress and a mother.

According to the report, Katrina was taking her time before signing a new project and was carefully evaluating scripts before making her next career move.

Industry source rejects claims

However, an industry insider has now rejected those claims outright. “There is absolutely no truth to the claims being made about Katrina Kaif’s future acting plans. The report is based entirely on speculation and misinformation, with no verification."

Katrina was last seen on the big screen in Merry Christmas (2024), alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Since then, the actress has not announced any new acting projects. In November 2025, she welcomed her first child with husband Vicky Kaushal and has largely stayed away from the spotlight while embracing motherhood.

Focus on family life

At present, Katrina appears focused on spending quality time with her family. Recently, she gave fans a glimpse of her personal life by sharing photos from a family vacation.

Alongside the pictures, she wrote, "May…….. you’ve been amazing. Whichever city I go my search for the Best hot chocolate is on …… happy to say that this is the best one ever …. And the best coffee too…"

She further added, "Happy Family , but mummy has a strange hairstyle. Reza ….. my legs started hurting just looking at you Sugar ✔️ Gluten ✔️ Dairy ✔️ Gujapati Kulapati has a cold ……. I discovered this song on all my own … absolutely nobody told me about it (sic)."

While fans continue to eagerly await updates about her next acting project, there has been no official announcement regarding her return to films or streaming platforms.

Apart from family life, Katrina has also been dedicating her time to expanding her beauty brand, Kay Beauty, which remains one of her key professional commitments.