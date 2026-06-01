Katrina Kaif's May Photo Dump Is All About Family, Good Hair Days, Coffee & Best Hot Chocolate - See Photos

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif delighted fans by sharing a collection of memories from her month of May on Instagram. Calling it an “amazing” month, she posted a series of photos that offered a rare look into her life with husband Vicky Kaushal and their son, Vihaan.

Among the highlights of the photo dump were snapshots from what appeared to be a relaxing vacation at a picturesque destination. While Katrina and Vicky have continued to keep their son away from the spotlight, the actress included a subtle glimpse of baby Vihaan by sharing a picture of his tiny hand, without revealing his face.

The carousel also featured several candid moments with Vicky. In one photo, the actress was seen enjoying the holiday, while another captured Katrina looking at him affectionately. The actress also shared snippets of her everyday joys, including what she described as the best hot chocolate and coffee she had during the month.

Apart from family moments, Katrina gave fans a glimpse of her long, flowing hair and some of her favourite “good hair days.”

The actress also used the post to share her admiration for singer Saivi Fareed’s track Naa Pushde. “I discovered this song on all my own … absolutely nobody told me about it,” she wrote.

Take a look at the photos here:

Katrina and Vicky are known for maintaining a low-profile personal life. Since welcoming their son, the couple has carefully guarded their family's privacy, sharing only occasional glimpses with their followers.

Earlier this month, Katrina had offered another rare peek into their home life while celebrating Vicky’s 38th birthday. Sharing heartwarming family photographs, she described her husband as her “pillar of strength” in an emotional note.

In the post, Katrina wrote, “I love you not only for who you are (an exemplary human being with a integrity hard to find), but also because you entertain the endless questions that I ask you, about things you cannot possibly know the answer to (yes you are now a expert on mythology, AI, waterproofing, make up, health, business, all “What if" situations in general and everything else in between (sic)."

She further added, "For your birthday I wish for you a few extra moments and time for a black coffee (or 2) between the time you wake up and the moment my questions start (sic)."

One of the photos from the birthday celebration showed the couple lovingly looking at their son, while another featured a cake decorated with the words “happy birthday papa.”

Katrina and Vicky welcomed their first child, Vihaan Kaushal, on November 7, 2025. The couple tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

On the professional front, Katrina has currently been focusing on expanding her beauty venture, Kay Beauty, while balancing family life.