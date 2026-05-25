Katrina Kaif Refuses To Pose With Baby Vihaan At Mumbai Airport, Introduces Him To Paps: Report

Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had a rare interaction with paparazzi on Monday morning (May 25) as they were spotted at the Mumbai airport while travelling out of the city with their newborn son, Vihaan Kaushal.

While photographers managed to click Vicky at the airport, Katrina chose not to pose for pictures as she was carrying the baby in her arms. According to a report in India Today, the actress reportedly requested photographers to respect her privacy and avoid taking photographs of her with Vihaan.

Despite declining pictures, the couple introduced their son to the paparazzi for the first time, making it a special moment for photographers present at the airport.

A photographer who was at the spot shared details about the brief interaction with the news portal. He said, "Katrina was with Vicky, but she asked not to be photographed with the baby and introduced the baby to the paparazzi."

The couple is known for keeping their personal life away from the public eye. Since welcoming their son, Katrina and Vicky have largely maintained privacy around their family life and have only shared limited glimpses with fans.

Earlier this month, Katrina gave fans a rare peek into their life at home while sharing a birthday post for Vicky as he turned 38. Along with adorable family pictures, the actress penned a long note describing Vicky as her “pillar of strength.”

In the post, Katrina wrote, “I love you not only for who you are (an exemplary human being with a integrity hard to find), but also because you entertain the endless questions that I ask you, about things you cannot possibly know the answer to (yes you are now a expert on mythology, AI, waterproofing, make up, health, business, all “What if" situations in general and everything else in between (sic)."

She further added, "For your birthday I wish for you a few extra moments and time for a black coffee (or 2) between the time you wake up and the moment my questions start (sic)."

One of the pictures featured the couple looking lovingly at their son, while another showed a birthday cake with the words “happy birthday papa.”

Katrina and Vicky welcomed their first child, Vihaan Kaushal, on November 7, 2025. The couple tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Barwara.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky continues to remain busy with film projects, including Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, while Katrina has currently shifted her focus towards expanding her beauty brand, Kay Beauty.