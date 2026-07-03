Vicky Kaushal's Dramatic Transformation For Love & War: Actor Gained 12 Kg, Then Lost 15 Kg

Actor Vicky Kaushal is currently preparing for one of the most ambitious films of his career, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. The period drama, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, has been in production for over two years and is now nearing completion.

While the film has kept much of its storyline under wraps, reports suggest that Vicky and Ranbir may be seen playing Air Force pilots in a romantic drama set against the backdrop of aviation. Though the makers have remained tight-lipped, it is clear that the role demanded intense physical preparation from its cast.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Vicky went through a remarkable body transformation for the film. "Vicky was incredibly committed to the physical transformation this role demanded. He gained nearly 12kg to embody the character when he began shooting Love & War, then underwent a remarkable transformation, shedding around 15kg for the film’s climax shoot. His dedication to his craft is always remarkable," a source informed the portal.

This is not the first time the actor has undergone such drastic changes for a role. Vicky previously transformed his physique for Chhaava (2025), where he portrayed Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Love & War brings together a powerful cast. It marks Vicky's first collaboration with the filmmaker, Ranbir's second after Saawariya, and Alia's second after Gangubai Kathiawadi, for which she won a National Award for Best Actress.

The film was first announced in 2024 and initially scheduled for a Christmas 2025 release. However, it was later postponed without a confirmed date. Reports then suggested a March 2026 release window, which also passed without an official announcement. In April, the makers finally confirmed that Love & War will now release in theatres on January 21, 2027.