Surprised Vicky Kaushal REACTS To Aamir Khan's 3rd Wedding With Gauri Spratt At Mumbai Event: 'So Happy...' - VIDEO

Vicky Kaushal on Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt wedding | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Vicky Kaushal recently attended the special screening of Rajkumar Hirani’s web show Pritam & Pedro, which stars Arshad Warsi and marks the debut of Hirani’s son, Vir Hirani. The screening turned into a star-studded affair, and during a paparazzi interaction, Vicky was asked about his reaction to Aamir Khan’s third marriage to his girlfriend Gauri Spratt, just moments after the news surfaced.

Vicky Kaushal On Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding

The actor appeared visibly surprised at first, pausing for a moment before responding, "Acha?" as he processed the question. The unexpected query caught him off guard, but he quickly composed himself and addressed it with warmth and goodwill.

Vicky then added, "I just wish them all the best and I am so happy for them."

Check out the video:

Aamir Khan On His 3rd Wedding

Aamir and Gauri are all set to tie the knot on Sunday, July 5. Speaking about the big day, he told the paps at Pritam & Pedro event, "Shaadi hai 5 July ko. Ghar pe hi kar rahe hai. Bahut hi choti shaadi hai. Bahut hi khaas din hai 5 tarikh hamare liye. Dono families hai aur kuch khaas dost hai."

He added, "Ghar pe hi kar rahe hai. Aap sabhi ki dua chahiye bas ki hum khush rahe aur prathana karenge ki achha safar rahe. Bahut hi gharelu hai."

However, it is not known whether Aamir's close friends from the industry, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and other industry friends will attend.

Aamir was married to Kiran Rao from 2005 to 2021. The duo, who share a son named Azad, announced their divorce after 16 years of marriage. He was first married to Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002, and the couple has two children together, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. They divorced in 2002.