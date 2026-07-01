'I'd Gone Overboard...': Aamir Khan's Brother Faissal Khan Apologises For Past Controversial Remarks Against Family

Faissal Khan Regrets Past Remarks About Aamir Khan, Family | Photo Via Instagram

Faissal Khan, brother of actor Aamir Khan, has issued a public apology ahead of Aamir's third wedding with his long-time girlfriend Gauri Spratt, reflecting on past statements he made about his family. Faissal admitted that he “went overboard” in his comments and expressed regret over discussing personal family matters publicly.

Faissal Khan Apologises To Aamir Khan & Family

"I first want to apologise to my Ammi that I made the mistake of saying everything in public. I want to apologize to Ammi and Nikhat because a man tends to say it all — whatever he's been feeling and suppressing for all this while. I'd gone overboard with Nikhat and her husband Santosh Hegde, which I shouldn't have said at all. It was very wrong," Faissal said on a podcast with Ujjawal Trivedi..

Faissal Khan Regrets Past Remarks About Aamir Khan, Family

Further, he stated that he has realised his mistake and is now asking for forgiveness. He added that he also said bad things about Aamir and wants to continue with the decision to be on good terms going forward. He further expressed his wish that their relationship becomes even stronger.

Talking about his mental health, Faissal said that family members were divided over his condition, adding that some members in the family go by what the doctors have said, while others trust what he is saying. He further claimed that his elder sister Nikhat has told him multiple times that he does not have schizophrenia.

'Want My Family To Trust Me'

Faissal also clarified the period when he was allegedly battling a mental illness. "That was a different phase. When my family took me to the doctor, maybe their diagnosis was incorrect. When the court sent me to a government hospital, I got a clean chit there. It's possible that some doctors misled the family. I want my family to trust, believe, and understand me instead of bringing up bad blood from the past," he said.

In 2025, Faissal cut all ties with his brother Aamir Khan and the family, he publicly addressed his long-standing feud, describing his life since 2005 as nothing short of a nightmare. He revealed years of mistreatment by his family, including a legal battle he won against them in 2016. Faisal also opened up about the shocking demand from his family, who wanted him to marry his aunt, his mother’s cousin.