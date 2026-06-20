Will Aamir Khan Skip Grand Celebration? 61-Year-Old Actor Shares BIG Update On Third-Wedding Plans With Girlfriend Gauri Spratt

Aamir Khan Reveals Wedding Plans With Gauri Spratt | Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is all set to begin a new chapter in his life for the third time as he prepares to marry his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, on July 5 in Mumbai. The 61-year-old actor, who introduced Gauri to the media on his 60th birthday, has now opened up about his wedding plans, revealing that the ceremony will be an intimate and low-key affair

Aamir Khan Reveals Wedding Plans With Gauri Spratt

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle about his third marriage, Aamir said, "It will be a very simple registered marriage at home, with just both the families and really close friends. We both want to keep it very basic."

However, it is not known whether Aamir's close friends from the industry, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and other industry friends will attend.

Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding

Aamir shared the news during a conversation with Variety India while travelling in the United States. Confirming the wedding plans, the actor said, “I’m currently traveling in the US. The news about the marriage is true. It’s on July 5.”

However, the details about the ceremony remain under wraps. Although the actor had previously indicated that marriage was not an immediate priority, he now says both he and Gauri feel ready to take the next step together.

Aamir Khan On Finding Love Again At 60 With Gauri Spratt

Appearing at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2025, Aamir said that he never thought he would get into a relationship again. He added, "She brings a lot of calm, steadiness. She’s a really amazing person, and I am so fortunate and lucky to have met her. I am very fortunate that while my marriages didn’t work, I am still very happy to have met Reena, Kiran and now Gauri in my life. They have contributed to me as a person in a very big way and I look up to them in many ways."

Aamir was married to Kiran Rao from 2005 to 2021. The duo, who share a son named Azad, announced their divorce after 16 years of marriage. He was first married to Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002, and the couple has two children together, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. They divorced in 2002.