'What Is Wrong?': Veteran Actress Rakhee Gulzar Reacts To Criticism Over Aamir Khan Marrying Gauri Spratt For 3rd Time At 60

Rakhee Gulzar Defends Aamir Khan Amid 3rd Marriage Criticism |

Veteran actress Rakhee Gulzar, known for her memorable performances in films such as Kabhi Kabhie, Kaala Patthar, Baazigar, Karan Arjun, Border and Badshah, has reacted to the criticism surrounding Aamir Khan over his reported plans to marry girlfriend Gauri Spratt for the third time at the age of 60. Aamir, who was previously married to Reena Dutta and later to Kiran Rao, is all set to marry Gauri on July 5.

Rakhee Gulzar Defends Aamir Khan Amid 3rd Marriage Criticism

While reports about the couple's future plans have generated excitement among fans, they have also sparked criticism from some quarters, with several social media users questioning the idea of the actor getting married for a third time at 60. Reacting to the backlash, Rakhee told Variety India, "What is wrong with marrying at 60? Robert de Niro has been married twice and is now in a relationship (with partner Tiffany Chen), with whom he shares a daughter born in 2023. They had a child when he was more than 80 years old. Happiness in a marriage is not about age."

Citing her own example, Rakhee pointed out that she married lyricist and filmmaker Gulzar when he was nearly 40 years old. The couple tied the knot on May 15, 1973, in a grand Bollywood wedding, and welcomed their daughter, Meghna Gulzar, later that same year.

Furthermore, the actress added that although she has never worked with Aamir Khan, she knows him to be a very sincere person. She also said she admires the way he has maintained a cordial friendship with his two ex-wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, even after their divorces, noting that it speaks volumes about his character.

Aamir Khan Confirms Wedding

Aamir shared the news during a conversation with Variety India while travelling in the United States. Confirming the wedding plans, the actor said, “I’m currently traveling in the US. The news about the marriage is true. It’s on July 5.”

Reports suggest the wedding will be an intimate affair attended by close family members and friends. However, the details about the ceremony remain under wraps. Although the actor had previously indicated that marriage was not an immediate priority, he now says both he and Gauri feel ready to take the next step together.

Aamir had confirmed his relationship with girlfriend Gauri Spratt on his 60th birthday in 2025.