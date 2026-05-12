'We Were Hopeful, But...': Junaid Khan Reacts To Ek Din's Failure, Shares How Father Aamir Khan Is Coping

Junaid Khan reacts after Ek Din fails at box office | Photo Via Instagram

Junaid Khan, son of actor Aamir Khan, was recently seen in Ek Din, a remake of the Thai film One Day, also starring Sai Pallavi, who has worked in the South film industry for over a decade and appeared in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu films. Ek Din marked her Hindi debut. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions and released on May 1, the film failed miserably at the box office. Days later, Junaid, who played the lead role, opened up about the film’s failure and revealed how his father Aamir reacted.Junaid Khan

Junaid Khan On Ek Din's Failure

Speaking to Vicky Lalwani, Junaid said, "We were hopeful. But I guess… It didn’t do well. It happens sometimes. It’s a film that I really liked, I really enjoyed. I think we all really liked and enjoyed it, and I guess… a lot of people did really like it, but I guess most people didn’t like it. That happens sometimes."

On Aamir's reaction, Junaid said, "He is still hopeful. Yeah, even after all these years, after seeing everything, it still really bothers him. But he keeps himself busy and gets back to it, and goes back out there and does it all over again."

Furthermore, when Junaid was asked whether he discusses his future projects with Aamir before accepting them, he denied it, saying he had made that mistake with Ek Din. Junaid recalled that the script was originally supposed to be backed by Siddharth P Malhotra, the director of Maharaj, and that shooting was planned to begin soon after Maharaj. However, Junaid, who liked the script and wanted a second opinion, approached Aamir, which eventually changed the course of the project.

Ek Din Review

The Free Press Journal gave Ek Din 3 stars in its review, which read, "Sai Pallavi is the star of this film. The audience, who have watched her performances in the South films, know that she is a fantastic actress and with Ek Din, she makes a wonderful Bollywood debut. It is her performance that takes the movie a notch higher. Also, the makers have smartly shown her as a Tamilian, so the accent is not a hurdle in the narrative. Junaid Khan did well in his role, but Meera's character was stronger, and Sai's experience made her stand out. Kunal Kapoor looked handsome as usual, and he was decent in his special appearance."