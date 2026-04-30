Aamir Khan, Son Junaid Khan Twin In MI Jerseys At IPL 2026 Match In Mumbai Amid Ek Din Promotions; Watch Video

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan was spotted enjoying a cricket outing with his son Junaid Khan as the duo attended an IPL 2026 match at Wankhede Stadium. The father and son watched Mumbai Indians take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday (April 29), turning heads as they arrived twinning in Mumbai Indians jerseys.

Their appearance comes at a time when Junaid is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Ek Din, adding a promotional buzz to the outing. While the stadium was abuzz with cricket fever, the presence of the Khans added a dose of Bollywood glamour to the stands.

Amir Khan Come to watch MI vs SRH match at Wankhade 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1zRYyjv2ob — Sam (@Cricsam01) April 29, 2026

Recently, Aamir opened up about his son’s journey in the film industry, highlighting Junaid’s independent mindset and strong personality. Speaking to Radio City India, the actor stated that his son prefers carving his own path rather than relying on family support. “Junaid aisa nahi hai, vo mujhe kabhi kuch karne nahi dega (Junaid isn't like that; he would never let me do anything),” he said.

Aamir further praised Junaid’s resilience and determination, noting that he possesses the kind of perseverance needed for a long career in the industry. “Voh lambi race ka ghoda hai, jo mere baare mein bhi bola jaata tha jab main pehle pehle aaya tha (He is a 'long-distance horse' - a phrase that was also used to describe me when I first started (in the Hindi film industry),” the actor added.

The 61-year-old also shared that setbacks do not shake Junaid, describing him as someone who remains grounded and true to himself.

Junaid made his acting debut with Maharaj and later appeared in Loveyapa, which did not fare well at the box office. Up next, he will be seen in Ek Din, co-starring Sai Pallavi, which is slated to release in theatres on May 1.