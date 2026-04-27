'There's Nothing He Can't Do': Aamir Khan Sings Live At Ek Din Event In Mumbai; Impresses Fans With His Singing Talent - Watch Video

Aamir Khan Sings At Ek Din Event | Instagram

Aamir Khan had sung the song Aati Kya Khandala in Ghulam (1998), and undoubtedly, it is one of the most iconic tracks in Bollywood. Now, on Sunday, he surprised one and all by singing the title track of Ek Din at a promotional event of his production venture Ek Sin, which stars Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan in the lead roles.

At the event, Aamir came on stage and revealed that he has been learning singing for the past two years, and even his guru was present at the event. Before his performance, she sweetly told his girlfriend, 'Gauri, wish me luck'. Watch the video below...

Netizens Impressed With Aamir Khan's Singing

Well, netizens are quite impressed with Aamir's singing, and they are praising him. A netizen commented on the video, "Aamir is the most incredible and talented global icon from bollywood (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "There's nothing he can't do (sic)." One more netizen commented, "Sooooooo Cuteeeee super star Aamir ji loved it voice my favorite song ek din (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Ek Din Release Date

Ek Din is slated to release on May 1, 2026. The film's trailer and songs have created a decent pre-release buzz. So, it will be interesting to see what response the movie will get.

Sai Pallavi On Her Hindi Film Debut

Sai, who is a popular name down South, will be making her Hindi film debut with Ek Din. At the event on Sunday, while talking about her Bollywood debut, the actress said, "This is going to be my first Hindi film. I'm actually quite nervous. But it's an absolutely beautiful journey. Thank you so much to the whole team. Junaid was an absolutely beautiful co-star. An obedient child, actually. He's so nice. I had a great time. Today I didn't prepare what I wanted to say, but please forgive me. There's a lot of love inside for you."