 Aamir Khan On Finding Love Again At 60 With Gauri Spratt After Two Divorces: 'Fortunate That While My Marriages Didn't Work...'
Actor Aamir Khan, who confirmed his relationship with Gauri Spratt on his 60th birthday, opened up about finding love again after divorces from Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. "I am very fortunate that while my marriages didn’t work, I am still very happy to have met Reena, Kiran and now Gauri in my life," he said, adding that all three women have greatly shaped his life.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, December 07, 2025, 11:43 AM IST
Actor Aamir Khan, who confirmed his relationship with girlfriend Gauri Spratt on his 60th birthday in March this year, recently opened up about finding love again after his two divorces from Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. He revealed that he had reached a point where he thought he would probably never find someone who could be his partner and wasn't expecting it, and said he feels fortunate and lucky to have met Gauri.

Appearing at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2025, Aamir said that he never thought he would get into a relationship again. He added, "She brings a lot of calm, steadiness. She’s a really amazing person, and I am so fortunate and lucky to have met her. I am very fortunate that while my marriages didn’t work, I am still very happy to have met Reena, Kiran and now Gauri in my life. They have contributed to me as a person in a very big way and I look up to them in many ways."

Aamir Khan On His Bond With Ex-Wives Reena Dutta, Kiran Rao

Further, Aamir talked about maintaining a cordial bond with his ex-wives, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, saying that both are good people. He added that Reena is an amazing person. "While we fell apart as husband and wife, that doesn’t mean we fell apart as human beings," Aamir said, adding that there is a lot of love and respect for Reena in his heart.

The Talaash actor shared how he grew up with Reena, calling her a fantastic person, and said that although they parted ways, they did not part as human beings.

"It’s the same with Kiran. She is an amazing person, and we decided to part ways as husband and wife, but we are family. Reena, her parents, Kiran and her parents, and my parents, we are all actually one family."

Aamir was married to Kiran Rao from 2005 to 2021. The duo, who share a son named Azad, announced their divorce after 16 years of marriage. He was first married to Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002, and the couple has two children together, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. They divorced in 2002.

