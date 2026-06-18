Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding: Will Ali Fazal Attend His Batwara 1947 Producer's Marriage? Actor Reveals

Will Ali Fazal Attend Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt Wedding? | Instagram

Ali Fazal, who is currently busy garnering praise for his performance in Raakh, will next be seen in Batwara 1947, which is produced by Aamir Khan. The actor-producer is all set to get married for the third time. He will reportedly be tying the knot with girlfriend Gauri Spratt on July 5, 2026.

Recently, in an interview with NDTV, when Ali was asked whether he would be attending the wedding, the actor said, "I don't know yet. Let's see. I guess we will be busy with some promotional stuff at the time for Mirzapur. We are shooting some promotional things around that whole week, and it's not in Mumbai."

The actor further said, "I wish him all the best. He is my producer. He's the person whom I have always respected and looked up to. I am very happy for this wonderful journey that he's going into."

Batwara 1947 teaser

Meanwhile, the much-awaited teaser of Batwara 1947 was released on Thursday, and it has left netizens impressed. While the teaser majorly concentrates on Sunny Deol, we do get a small glimpse of Ali as well.

Batwara 1947 release date

Batwara 1947 is all set to release on August 14, 2026, during the Independence Day weekend. However, it will not get a solo release, as Emraan Hashmi-starrer Awarapan 2 is also slated to hit theatres on the same date. It will be interesting to see which film makes a mark at the box office.

Ali Fazal's upcoming movies

Apart from Batwara 1947, Ali has Mirzapur: The Movie lined up. It is a film based on Amazon Prime Video's web series Mirzapur, and Ali will be reprising his role of Guddu Bhaiya in the movie.

Directed by Gurmeet Singh, Mirzapur: The Movie is slated to release on September 4, 2026. While the web series received a fantastic response, let's wait and watch what response the film will get.