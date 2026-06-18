 Batwara 1947 Teaser: 'Goosebumps', 'Blockbuster Loading'; Sunny Deol-Preity Zinta Starrer's First Glimpse Impresses Netizens - Watch
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Batwara 1947 Teaser: 'Goosebumps', 'Blockbuster Loading'; Sunny Deol-Preity Zinta Starrer's First Glimpse Impresses Netizens - Watch

The teaser of Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, and Shabana Azmi starrer Batwara 1947 was released on Thursday, and it has left netizens impressed.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, June 18, 2026, 01:52 PM IST
Batwara 1947 Teaser: 'Goosebumps', 'Blockbuster Loading'; Sunny Deol-Preity Zinta Starrer's First Glimpse Impresses Netizens - Watch
Batwara 1947 Teaser | YouTube

The much-awaited teaser of Rajkumar Santoshi's Batwara 1947 has been released. The film stars Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, Karan Deol, and Ali Fazal. Aamir Khan's production venture is set against the backdrop of the Partition of India in 1947 and is based on the play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya O Jamya E Nai, written by Asghar Wajahat.

The teaser is quite impressive and certainly makes us keen to know more about the film. Sunny Deol, as usual, steals the show, but Preity Zinta, in her comeback film, and Shabana Azmi also grab our attention with their performances. Watch the teaser below...

Netizens Review Batwara 1947 Teaser

The teaser has grabbed the audience's attention and impressed one and all. A netizen tweeted, "#Batwara1947 sure shot Blockbuster loading 💥 Best BGM by AR. Rahman in recent times, pure Goosebumps 'Panga lena hai: irada to nahi hai lekin aiteraaz bhi nahi hai' #SunnyDeol (sic)."

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Another X user wrote, "#Batwara1947 Teaser is nothing short of goosebumps. A powerful glimpse into an emotional chapter of history, backed by solid visuals and intensity. #SunnyDeol looks commanding, while the on-screen chemistry with #PreityZinta already feels special. 14 August theatre fire (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "#Batwara1947 teaser out! - Strong emotional and serious tone reflecting the Partition era - Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta's screen presence looks intense and powerful - Aamir Khan’s voice-over (reported) gives a deep, impactful feel - Cinematography & background score create a dark, tragic atmosphere (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

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Batwara 1947 Release Date

Batwara 1947 is all set to release on August 14, 2026, during the Independence Day weekend. However, it will not get a solo release, as Emraan Hashmi starrer Awarapan 2 is also slated to hit theatres on the same date.

It will be interesting to see which film makes a mark at the box office.

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