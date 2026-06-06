Batwara 1947: Special Promo Featuring Sunny Deol & Karan Deol Might Be Out On Father's Day - Report

Karan Deol / Sunny Deol | Instagram

Sunny Deol will next be seen in Aamir Khan's production venture Lahore 1947. While there have been reports that the makers have changed the title to Batwara 1947, there's no official confirmation about it. A few days ago, there were reports that the film's teaser will be released on June 15, 2026, and now, according to a report, a special promo of the film, featuring Sunny and his son Karan Deol, will be released on Father's Day.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Batwara stars Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal, and it also features Sunny’s son, Karan Deol. This is the first time that the father and son will share screen space, and they have an interesting dynamic in the film. The makers wanted to present the same to the audience. Hence, a special promo is being designed to highlight their bond.”

“Father’s Day will be celebrated on June 21. Hence, the team of Batwara 1947 felt that it would be an apt day to bring the father-son asset out. A final call will be taken in the coming week, but as of now, the Father’s Day asset plan is on,” added the source.

The Rajkumar Santoshi directorial has been in the news for the past couple of years. It will mark the comeback of Preity Zinta after many years, and the actress' fans are excited to watch the movie.

The film is based on Asghar Wajahat's drama Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai.

Batwara 1947 Release Date

The movie was earlier slated to release in 2025, but it was pushed, and later the makers announced that it will be hitting the big screens on August 13, 2026, during the Independence Day weekend.

However, it won't be getting a solo release, as during the same weekend, Emraan Hashmi-starrer Awarapan 2 is also slated to release.