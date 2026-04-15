Kartik Aaryan's Naagzilla Postponed To 2027; Avoids Clash With Sunny Deol Starrer Lahore 1947

Kartik Aaryan's Naagzilla Postponed | Instagram

Kartik Aaryan's fans were excited to watch him on the big screens in the film Naagzilla, which was supposed to release in August this year. But now, they have to wait for a few more months, as the film has been postponed. The movie, which is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba (Fukrey franchise fame), will release on February 12, 2027, which is during the Valentine's Day weekend.

Naagzilla was earlier slated to release on August 14, 2026, during the Independence Day weekend. The film was going to clash at the box office with Sunny Deol-starrer Lahore 1947. However, with the postponement, it has avoided the clash.

For now, Naagzilla is going to get a solo release on February 12, 2027, as no other film has officially announced its release date for the Valentine's Day weekend.

Read Also Sunny Deol Starrer Lahore 1947 Title Not Changed, Clarifies Aamir Khan

Netizens React To Naagzilla's New Release Date

Reacting to the new release date of Naagzilla, a netizen tweeted, "Valentine pe ladkiya bf ka naag dekhengi ya #KartikAryan ki #Naagzilla? (sic)." Another X user wrote, "First in my bloodline to see an icchadari naag movie (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Naag Panchami was a better date but well, considering the bigger stars coming then, good decision (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Kartik's last film, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, was released in December 2025. The film received negative reviews and also failed to make a mark at the box office.

Apart from Naagzilla, the actor also has Anurag Basu's next lined up, which was slated to release last year on Diwali. But the movie was postponed, and the makers have not yet announced the new release date.

Fans of Kartik have high expectations from Naagzilla, which is a creature comedy. The movie is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Mahavir Jain Films.