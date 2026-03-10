Sunny Deol Starrer Lahore 1947 Title Not Changed, Clarifies Aamir Khan

Lahore 1947 Title Changed? | Instagram

After Border 2, now Sunny Deol fans are eagerly waiting for Lahore 1947, which is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan. Recently, there were reports that to avoid controversies, the makers are planning to change the title of the film to Batwara 1947. However, Aamir has denied the reports.

According to Bollywood Hungama, when senior journalist Subhash K Jha asked Aamir about the reports of title change, the actor-producer said, “Where did you hear that? No, the title of our film has not changed. As of now, it is Lahore 1947, and that’s how I would like it to be.”

Lahore 1947 Release Date

Lahore 1947 is slated to release on August 13, 2026, during the Independence Day weekend. For now, it is mostly getting a solo release, as reportedly, Kartik Aaryan starrer Naagzilla has been postponed.

There are reports that maybe Salman Khan starrer Battle Of Galwan might release during the Independence Day weekend. But, the superstar shares a great rapport with Sunny and Aamir, so we wonder if he will clash at the box office with them.

Lahore 1947 Cast

Lahore 1947 has an amazing cast. Apart from Sunny, the movie also stars , Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, and Abhimanyu Singh. The movie will mark Preity's comeback after a gap of eight years.

Her last theatrical release was Bhaiaji Superhit, which also starred Sunny Deol, and it was a disaster at the box office.

The expectations from Lahore 1947 are quite high for multiple reasons. Deol and Santoshi, in the past, have given many hits together like Ghayal, Damini, and Ghatak. The two are now coming together for a film after 30 years.

Lahore 1947 is an adaptation of a play titled Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai by Asghar Wajahat.