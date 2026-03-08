Sunny Deol, Aamir Khan's Lahore 1947 Renamed Batwara 1947 To Avoid Controversy Ahead Of Independence Day Release?

The upcoming period drama directed by Rajkumar Santoshi is set to release with a new title. The film, which was earlier called Lahore 1947, has reportedly been renamed Batwara 1947. The cast features Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, and Abhimanyu Singh.

According to reports, the makers decided to change the title due to concerns that the word “Lahore” might invite unnecessary controversy amid the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.

According to journalist Vickey Lalwani, the decision was finalised last week, with the team opting for a title that reflects the larger emotional and human tragedy of the 1947 Partition rather than focusing on a particular location.

A story rooted in the Partition era

Produced by Aamir Khan, the film is set against the backdrop of the Partition of India in 1947.

The story is adapted from the acclaimed play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai by writer Asghar Wajahat. It revolves around Mai, an elderly Hindu woman who refuses to leave Lahore after the Partition. Her presence in the city becomes a powerful reflection of the emotional turmoil, displacement, and human relationships shaped during that turbulent period.

Veteran filmmaker Govind Nihalani had originally acquired the rights to the play. However, when Santoshi discovered the story, he was keen to adapt it into a film. Reports suggest that the director always envisioned Sunny Deol in the lead role.

The project took more than a decade to materialise. Eventually, Santoshi joined hands with Aamir Khan, who came on board as producer and supported the long-awaited collaboration between Santoshi and Deol.

Interestingly, Santoshi had earlier worked closely with Nihalani before making his own directorial debut. He collaborated with the filmmaker on projects such as Vijeta (1982), Ardh Satya (1983), Party (1984), and Aghaat (1985).

The film’s music has been composed by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, with lyrics written by Javed Akhtar. The collaboration brings together the duo once again after their work capturing the emotions of the Partition era in the critically acclaimed film 1947 Earth.

The film also marks a notable reunion for Rajkumar Santoshi with both Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan, with whom he has delivered several memorable films in the past.

Now titled Batwara 1947, the film is scheduled to hit theatres during the Independence Day weekend, positioning it as a major historical drama release tied to the themes of freedom and the legacy of Partition.