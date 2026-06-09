Clash Alert! Sunny Deol & Preity Zinta's Batwara 1947 Release Date Announced; To Face Off Against Emraan Hashmi Starrer Awarapan 2

Batwara 1947 To Clash With Awarapan 2 | Photo Via Instagram

Sunny Deol has officially confirmed the release date of his new film, Batwara 1947, which also stars Preity Zinta as the female lead. The film marks their second on-screen collaboration after the 2003 film The Hero: Love Story of a Spy.

Batwara 1947 Release Date Announced

Produced by Aamir Khan and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film is slated to hit theatres on August 14, coinciding with the Independence Day weekend.

On Tuesday, Sunny Deol shared the first-look reveal on social media and wrote, "In times of hatred and fear, he chose courage. Watch #Batwara1947 in theatres from 14th August 2026." The film also stars Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Shabana Azmi, among others.

Check it out:

Clash With Awarapan 2

With this, Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947 will clash with Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani starrer Awarapan 2, which is also scheduled for release on Aug 14, setting up a major box-office clash.

Emraan announced the release date on April 21 and wrote, "Producer Vishesh Bhatt invites you to explore the world of Awarapan 2. Keep yourself free this Independence Day weekend and join us on Aug 14, 2026, when Awarapan 2 arrives in cinemas."

Second Time Clash

Back in 2007, Emraan and Sunny clashed at the box office when Emraan starred in the intense musical romantic saga Awarapan, directed by Mohit Suri. The film clashed with Apne, starring Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, as well as Aap Kaa Surroor, starring Himesh Reshammiya.

This will be the second time Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Deol face off at the box office.

The first film, Awarapan, released in 2007 and directed by Mohit Suri, starred Shriya Saran in the lead role. However, neither Suri nor Saran has returned for the sequel.