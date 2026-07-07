Vicky Kaushal Attends Shailesh Lodha's Daughter's Wedding; Warmly Hugs Bride Swaraa, Fixes TMKOC Actor's Turban - Watch Viral Video

Vicky Kaushal At Shailesh Lodha's Daughter's Wedding | Instagram: Pin To Plane Weddings & Entertainment

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Shailesh Lodha's daughter, Swaraa Lodha, got married on Sunday at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace. The event management company shared a video of the wedding on its Instagram page, and it has gone viral on social media as it features Vicky Kaushal.

In the video, we can see that Shailesh welcomes Vicky to the wedding, and later, the Uri actor is seen meeting the family and guests. He also gives a warm hug to the bride and is seen fixing Shailesh's turban. Vicky was surely looking very handsome in the Jodhpuri suit that he wore. Watch the video below...

Well, after looking at the video, we can clearly say that it was a grand wedding.

Netizens React To Vicky Kaushal's Video

Reacting to Vicky's video, a netizen commented, "The way he interacted with all was really good.... (sic)." A few netizens also started wondering why Dilip Joshi, aka Jethalal, was not there at the wedding. An Instagram user wrote, "Jhetha lal ji nazar nahi aa rahe 😂 (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "Tarak meheta ki team me se kisi ko nahi bulaye (sic)." Check out the comments below...

A few days ago, videos from Swaraa's pre-wedding function had also gone viral on social media, in which Shailesh was seen singing and dancing.

Vicky Kaushal's upcoming movies

Meanwhile, Vicky is currently busy shooting Love & War, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The movie is slated to release in January next year, and everyone is eagerly waiting for it, as it is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Vicky also has Mahavatar lined up, in which he will be seen playing the role of Lord Parshuram. The movie will be directed by Stree-fame director Amar Kaushik and produced by Maddock Films.