'Green Flag' Vicky Kaushal REACTS To Backlash For Cracking 'Misogynistic' Wife Jokes At Wedding: 'Sometimes We Do Deserve...'

Vicky Kaushal Reacts To Backlash Over 'Misogynistic' Wife Jokes | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Vicky Kaushal had sparked major backlash after cracking a joke about his wife at a wedding, where he was making a joke about marriage, particularly how men lose their energy and spirit after marriage. The actor, who is often praised by fans as a 'green flag' husband due to his affectionate bond with his wife Katrina Kaif, found himself under scrutiny after a joke about married life was labelled “misogynistic” by some netizens.

Vicky Kaushal Reacts To Backlash Over 'Misogynistic' Wife Jokes

Months later, Vicky addressed the criticism he faced after a viral wedding appearance sparked a debate on social media.

Vicky Kaushal entering his uncle era where cracking joke on wife is the way to socialise.pic.twitter.com/3MpbkOI5O2 — BNG (@bolly_bb) March 18, 2026

'Sometimes We Do Deserve The Brickbats'

Speaking about the controversy, Vicky told NodMag, "Sometimes we do deserve the brickbats, and maybe the learning there for me is that, as much as people are giving me love, it also comes with a certain sense of responsibility," indicating that criticism can serve as an opportunity to learn and grow.

'If The Criticism Is Constructive...'

Furthermore, he added that no actor has gained fame without experiencing the flip side of it and that he made the conscious choice to be in the film industry, and the Universe is reciprocating.

"Now it’s on me how I handle [the fame]. And if the criticism is constructive, you can learn from it," stated Kaushal.

What Vicky Kaushal Said

At a wedding, Vicky on stage was heard saying his famous dialogue from his film Uri: The Surgical Strike: "How’s the josh?" As the audience replied with "High, sir!"

Vicky quipped, “Maine yeh dekha hai ki bachelors ka josh hamesha high rehta hai. Hum shaadi-shuda waalon ka josh saal dar saal girta rehta hai. Par tension lene ki baat nahi hai, 4 din mein josh kam nahi hota. (I’ve noticed that bachelors always have high energy and enthusiasm. For those of us who are married, that enthusiasm keeps dropping year after year. But don’t worry, it doesn’t fade in just four days).”

Work Front

The 38-year-old actor, who was last seen in Chhaava, will star next in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead.

Vicky also has mythological film Mahavatar, where he will portray Lord Parashurama.