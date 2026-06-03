Vicky Kaushal Recalls Emotional First Day Back At Work After Son Vihaan's Birth: 'My Heart Sank'

Vicky Kaushal Recalls Struggle Of Leaving Newborn Son | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Vicky Kaushal has opened up about the emotional challenges of embracing fatherhood, revealing how difficult it was to leave his son, Vihaan Kaushal, and return to work after taking time off following the child's birth. He also revealed a six-week break from work when Vihaan was born to spend quality time with the family.

Vicky Kaushal Recalls Struggle Of Leaving Newborn Son

Speaking to NodMag, Vicky recalled the moment he had to leave home for a shoot in Wai, Maharashtra, located around 230 kilometres away; the actor admitted that the thought of being away from his son for four days hit him hard. "My heart sank. It was hard,” Vicky said.

Being A Parent Is New To Me...'

Furthermore, Vicky added, "There are so many new feelings that surface almost on a daily basis, because being a parent is new to me. I understand now when others would say ‘yaar, bacha kitna jaldi bada ho raha hai’ (the child is growing up so quickly). And I would think, ‘What you’re talking about? Your child is still a year old.’ Now I get it."

About Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif Relationship

Katrina and Vicky welcomed their son on November 7, 2025.

The couple named their son Vihaan, a name that holds a connection to Vicky's character Major Vihaan Singh Shergill in Aditya Dhar’s Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in a royal wedding at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan in 2021.



Work Front

The 38-year-old actor, who was last seen in Chhaava, will star next in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead.

Vicky also has mythological film Mahavatar, where he will portray Lord Parashurama.