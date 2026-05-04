Vicky Kaushal To Join Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots Sequel As 4th Idiot; Character To Add Emotional Depth To Narrative: Report

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Actor Vicky Kaushal, who was last seen in the 2025 film Chhaava, based on the life of Sambhaji, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire, starring Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, is rumoured to be a part of the 3 Idiots sequel. Recently, Aamir Khan confirmed that filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani is actively working on 3 Idiots 2, with the story set to revisit its iconic characters years later. This comes more than a decade after 3 Idiots became a cultural phenomenon.

Vicky Kaushal In 3 Idiots Sequel?

Pinkvilla reported that Vicky, who previously worked with Rajkummar on Sanju and Dunki, has loved the sequel's script. Further, the report states that Kaushal's character will bring an emotional and fresh narrative with the original trio of Aamir and others.

“Kaushal is keen on sharing screen space with Aamir Khan and contributing to a franchise that enjoys immense recall value. Multiple meetings between Vicky, Aamir and Hirani have already taken place, and Vicky has verbally agreed to play the part of 4th Idiot, though the timelines have to align for the entire ensemble," added the source.

An official confirmation about Vicky Kaushal’s involvement in 3 Idiots is still awaited from both the actor and the makers.

Aamir Khan On 3 Idiots Sequel

Speaking about the much-anticipated project, Aamir revealed that the sequel will explore the lives of Rancho, Farhan and Raju nearly a decade after the events of the original film.

In an interview with Amar Ujala, amid the promotions of his son Junaid Khan's film Ek Din, he said, "Raju is working on 3 Idiots 2 right now. I’ve heard the story, and it’s wonderful." He added that the screenplay is still being refined, but the concept already stands out. "It’s unusual, with the same humour as the first film, and follows the characters 10 years later," he said.

Released in 2009, 3 Idiots featured a memorable ensemble cast including R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi and Kareena Kapoor Khan.