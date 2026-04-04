Vicky Kaushal Does Bhangra To Shankar Mahadevan's Tunes, Ranveer Singh Grooves To Gallan Goodiyaan At Mumbai Event—WATCH

Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal Groove To Shankar Mahadevan & Shreya Ghoshal At NMACC Event | Photo Via Instagram

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre's (NMACC) third-anniversary celebration on Friday, April 3, was a star-studded affair, attended by celebrities including Vicky Kaushal, Kajol, Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani, and Sidharth Malhotra, among others.

Several videos from inside the event have gone viral on social media, showing Shreya Ghoshal, dressed in a flowing purple outfit, and Shankar Mahadevan performing live with their band under bright stage lights.

Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal Groove To Shankar Mahadevan & Shreya Ghoshal At NMACC Event

Shankar performed Pretty Woman from Kal Ho Naa Ho, which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan. Vicky Kaushal was seen grooving to the tunes and singing along, playfully urging Sachin Tendulkar, seated next to him, to enjoy the music and join in.

Ranveer Singh Dances To Gallan Goodiyaan

Another viral clip showed an enthusiastic Ranveer Singh heading onto the stage to join Shankar and Shreya as they performed Gallan Goodiyaan from his film Dil Dhadakne Do. Singh was also seen performing the hook steps on stage, while Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani cheered them from the crowd.

In another video, Vicky was seen doing Bhangra alongside Ranveer, both enjoying Shankar’s music.

Only Ambani's can do this 😨🔥



Look at the number of celebrities Dancing under one roof 🔥



- Wait for Sachin Tendulkar, Vicky Kaushal and Ranveer Singh dance 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XkM6tFslxb — Jeet (@JeetN25) April 4, 2026

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Ranveer Singh was recently seen in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which is creating waves at the box office. Released on March 19, the film is now inching towards the Rs 1000 crore India net mark, after having already crossed Rs 1000 crore worldwide within just seven days of its release.

Vicky, on the other hand, has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.