New Mom Katrina Kaif Waves At Paps, Makes FIRST Public Appearance In Mumbai After Welcoming Son Vihaan With Vicky Kaushal- VIDEO

Actress Katrina Kaif, who welcomed her first child, baby boy Vihaan, with husband-actor Vicky Kaushal on November 7, 2025, has maintained a low profile since becoming a mother. She recently made her first public appearance post-delivery, delighting fans who were eager to see her after months.

Katrina Kaif Spotted In Mumbai

On Tuesday, February 24, the 42-year-old actress was spotted inside her car wearing an all-black outfit and keeping her face covered with a mask. She opted for a no-makeup look and styled her hair in a neat ponytail. Katrina, who was seen publicly after several months, acknowledged the paparazzi by smiling and waving at them.

Her fitness trainer, Yasmin Karachiwala, who shares a close bond with the actress, was also seen accompanying her in the car.

Vicky Kaushal's Shout-Out To Katrina Kaif Raising Their Son Vihaan

At a recent Hollywood Reporter event, Vicky spoke about being a 'brand-new dad,' adding that baby Vihaan is three months old and that there is very little a father needs to do at that stage. He shared that he is simply trying to be a cheerleader right now and is waiting for his son to grow older so he can contribute more actively.

Giving a shoutout to his wife Katrina, Kaushal said, "Right now, the mother is being the superhero, and she has been a warrior through her pregnancy. She has been a warrior as a mother as well. I'm so incredibly proud of her, and I love her so much."

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in a royal wedding at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan in 2021.

The couple named their son Vihaan, a name that holds a connection to Vicky's character Major Vihaan Singh Shergill in Aditya Dhar’s Uri: The Surgical Strike.

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in the 2024 film Merry Christmas, while Vicky last appeared in the period drama Chhaava-one of the highest-earning films of 2025.