'Box Office Ka Babbar Sher': Ranveer Singh REACTS As Paps Praise Him After Dhurandhar 2's Massive Success At Mumbai Event- VIDEO

Ranveer Singh | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Ranveer Singh has continued to remain in the headlines and on social media ever since Dhurandhar was released in 2025. Its second part, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which hit theatres on March 19, has been creating a storm and breaking box-office records. Amid this massive success, Ranveer made a stylish appearance at the third anniversary celebration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) on Friday evening, April 3, 2026, in Bandra, Mumbai.

Paps Call Ranveer Singh 'Box Office Ka Babbar Sher'

The 40-year-old actor, who stayed away from promotions for both films, kept a low profile during the release period but made a striking appearance at the event. While posing for the paparazzi on the red carpet, Ranveer was all smiles as photographers couldn’t stop praising him, with several calling him 'box office ka Babbar Sher' and even referring to him as 'Dhurandhar' and 'Hamza Ali.'

The actor, who had initially just posed, was later seen smiling brightly after a shower of compliments from the paps.

Check out the video:

Ranveer was seen wearing a navy blue bandhgala suit with a closed-neck blazer and statement buttons running down the front. Ranveer, known for wearing exquisite diamond jewellery, once again grabbed eyeballs with a touch of sparkle, wearing bold diamond stud earrings and tinted sunglasses.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 16

Dhurandhar 2 on Day 16 (Friday, April 3,) collected Rs 21.55 crore net across 13,330 shows, taking its total India gross collection to Rs 1,148.58 crore and total India net collection to Rs 959.37 crore so far. Overseas, the film collected Rs 5 crore on Day 16, pushing its total overseas gross to Rs 375 crore and its worldwide gross collection to Rs 1,523.58 crore.

Read Also Aditya Dhar Issues Notice To Santosh Kumar RS For Claiming That Dhurandhar 2 Makers Copied His...

In other languages, Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 0.15 crore in Kannada, Rs 0.05 crore in Malayalam, Rs 0.45 crore in Tamil, and Rs 0.65 crore in Telugu.