Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Shailesh Lodha's Daughter Gets Married; Videos Of Him Singing Go Viral, Netizens Ask 'Where Is Jethalal?' - Watch

Shailesh Lodha's Daughter's Wedding | Instagram

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Shailesh Lodha's daughter, Swara Lodha, got married a few days ago. The wedding reportedly took place at Taj Lands End Hotel in Bandra, Mumbai. While the marriage happened without media attention, inside videos from a wedding function have gone viral on social media.

Singers Kaif Sabri and Hamza Sabri performed at the wedding, and they took to Instagram to share a few inside videos from the function. In the videos, we can see that, along with the singers, Shailesh is also seen singing, dancing, and enjoying his daughter's special day. Watch the videos below...

Netizens React To Shailesh lodha's Viral Videos

Reacting to the videos, a netizen commented, "Jethalal kahan hai (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Dosti ka Gaana n jetha lal missing (sic)." One more netizen commented, "Dilip joshi ko bhi yahi hon chahiye tha (sic)."

Meanwhile, a few netizens also spotted Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of Tourism of India, in the videos. Check out the comments below...

Shailesh is no longer a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and in these videos, we didn't spot any others from the show. So, we wonder if the TMKOC actors were not invited to the wedding.

Meanwhile, Shailesh has not yet shared any pictures or videos from his daughter's wedding on social media.

Shailesh Lodha's Recent Work

After his exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the actor was seen as a host in a couple of shows. His last fiction show was Advocate Anjali Awasthi, in which he played the role of Advocate Ramesh Patel. The show went off air in May this year.

Shailesh currently has no shows that have been officially announced.