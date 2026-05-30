'Naam Le Loon?': Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Nehal Vadoliya Claims Divorced Rajasthan Royals Cricketer Sent Her Flirty DMs- VIDEO

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Nehal Vadoliya has been making headlines recently after accusing Gujarati actor Karan Joshi of sending her inappropriate messages. The actress has now revealed that a divorced Rajasthan Royals cricketer had also messaged her on social media. She further opened up about the kind of messages he allegedly sent her in her DMs.
Speaking on the Suno India Podcast, Nehal was asked whether she had ever received an unexpected DM from a cricketer. Teasing the host, she replied, "Naam le loon?" She then added, "Itna known nahi hai, Rajasthan Royals ka hai. Divorce ho chuka hai." When asked what the cricketer had messaged her, Nehal claimed that he would often reply to her status updates with comments such as "hot," "beautiful," and "pretty."
Nehal further said, "Avi message main karungi to wo message karna shuru ho jayega. Mujhe baat hi nahi karni." She revealed that she eventually blocked the cricketer because she had no interest in speaking to him.
Following her revelation, several social media users began speculating about the identity of the Rajasthan Royals player. One user commented, "Shimron Hetmyer? Or, Tushar Deshpande?" Another wrote, "Chahal was in RR," while a third asked, "@yuzi_chahal bhai tu h kya."
Nehal Vadoliya is an actress and model who primarily works in Hindi and Gujarati entertainment projects, especially OTT web series. She gained popularity through bold shows like Gandii Baat 3, Mastram, Julie, Woodpecker, Dunali, Imli, and Raseele Padosan, which helped her build a strong fan following online. Nehal also made a brief appearance in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, where she played Neha, a friend of Babita.
Recently, Nehal grabbed headlines after publicly accusing Gujarati actor Karan Joshi of sending her inappropriate messages on Instagram. The controversy escalated after Karan denied the allegations and claimed that his account had been hacked, following which Nehal shared alleged chat screenshots and demanded proof to support his claims.