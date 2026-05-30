'Naam Le Loon?': Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Nehal Vadoliya Claims Divorced Rajasthan Royals Cricketer Sent Her Flirty DMs- VIDEO

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Nehal Vadoliya Claims Divorced Rajasthan Royals Cricketer Sent Her Flirty DMs- VIDEO |

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Nehal Vadoliya has been making headlines recently after accusing Gujarati actor Karan Joshi of sending her inappropriate messages. The actress has now revealed that a divorced Rajasthan Royals cricketer had also messaged her on social media. She further opened up about the kind of messages he allegedly sent her in her DMs.

Speaking on the Suno India Podcast, Nehal was asked whether she had ever received an unexpected DM from a cricketer. Teasing the host, she replied, "Naam le loon?" She then added, "Itna known nahi hai, Rajasthan Royals ka hai. Divorce ho chuka hai." When asked what the cricketer had messaged her, Nehal claimed that he would often reply to her status updates with comments such as "hot," "beautiful," and "pretty."

Taarak Mehta fame actress & model Nehal Vadoliya revealed that a divorced Rajasthan Royals cricketer allegedly used to frequently DM her, calling her "hot", "beautiful" and "pretty"



She says she eventually got fed up and blocked him.



Who do you think that RR cricketer is? 👀 pic.twitter.com/Ri15jiRYna — Amit Kumar Sindhi (@AMIT_GUJJU) May 30, 2026

Nehal further said, "Avi message main karungi to wo message karna shuru ho jayega. Mujhe baat hi nahi karni." She revealed that she eventually blocked the cricketer because she had no interest in speaking to him.

Following her revelation, several social media users began speculating about the identity of the Rajasthan Royals player. One user commented, "Shimron Hetmyer? Or, Tushar Deshpande?" Another wrote, "Chahal was in RR," while a third asked, "@yuzi_chahal bhai tu h kya."

Shimron Hetmyer? Or, Tushar Despande? — Dopamine (@kya_ukhaad_lega) May 30, 2026

Chahal was in RR — Gaurav Sharma 🇮🇳 (@gauravsh44) May 30, 2026

What's happening with cricketers? Lots of such news these days 🤔 — Ganesh Ghadge (@ganesh_ghadge1) May 30, 2026

@yuzi_chahal bhai tu h kya — Orryxa (@CartsNow52543) May 30, 2026

Nehal Vadoliya is an actress and model who primarily works in Hindi and Gujarati entertainment projects, especially OTT web series. She gained popularity through bold shows like Gandii Baat 3, Mastram, Julie, Woodpecker, Dunali, Imli, and Raseele Padosan, which helped her build a strong fan following online. Nehal also made a brief appearance in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, where she played Neha, a friend of Babita.

Recently, Nehal grabbed headlines after publicly accusing Gujarati actor Karan Joshi of sending her inappropriate messages on Instagram. The controversy escalated after Karan denied the allegations and claimed that his account had been hacked, following which Nehal shared alleged chat screenshots and demanded proof to support his claims.