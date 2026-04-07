TMKOC Star Disha Vakani's Father Bhim Vakani, Who Worked With Shah Rukh Khan & Aamir Khan, Dies In Ahmedabad

Disha Vakani’s Father Bhim Vakani Passes Away |

Actress Disha Vakani, best known for her role as Dayaben in the hit sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, lost her father and veteran actor Bhim Vakani, who passed away in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, April 7. The news was confirmed by the show's producer, Asit Kumarr Modi, who shares a close bond with the Vakani family.

His cremation will be held in Ahmedabad.

Disha Vakani’s Father Bhim Vakani Passes Away

Bhim had also appeared in an episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Mavji Chheda, where he played a close friend of Dayaben's father-in-law, Champaklal Gada. Speaking to Money Control, Asit shared that Disha's father had been unwell for a while and earlier this morning, he was informing about his passing.

Further, he said that Bhim was a great painter, actor and director who even worked in Lagaan, and that Disha's success as Dayaben was largely due to her father, who played a significant role in shaping her career. Asit added, "Mera aur unka aik dum parivaar jaisa rishta tha. Jab bhi Mumbai aate they ve mere ghar aate they, hum saath mein ghoomne jaate they. Unke jaane se aisa lag raha hai jaise mere parivaar se koi chala gaya hai."

Who Was Bhim Vakani?

A notable Gujarati personality, Bhim, also played supporting roles in several renowned Bollywood films. In 2001, he appeared in Aamir Khan's blockbuster Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India. He was also part of Shah Rukh Khan’s Swades: We, the People (2004) and Lajja, starring Madhuri Dixit and Jackie Shroff.

An official statement from the family is still awaited.

Meanwhile, Disha Vakani, who married Mayur Padia in 2015, has not been seen in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah since 2018 after she went on maternity leave in September 2017 following the birth of her daughter.