'Currently, She Is Playing The Role Of A Mother': Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Mayur Vakani On Disha Vakani's Comeback As Daya

Everyone has been eagerly waiting to know whether Disha Vakani will be making her comeback as Daya in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah or not. In an interview, Disha's brother, Mayur Vakani, who also plays the role of her brother in the show, opened up about the actress' comeback and hinted that it won't happen anytime soon.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 05:56 PM IST
article-image
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Mayur Vakani / Disha Vakani

Disha Vakani's real-life brother, Mayur Vakani, also plays the role of her brother in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Mayur's character, Sundar, is loved by one and all. Well, for the past many years, we have been hearing a lot about Disha's comeback as Daya in the show. However, recently, during an interview, Mayur gave a hint that his sister is not making a comeback anytime soon.

While talking to ETimes about Disha's comeback as Daya, Mayur said, "I have seen her journey closely since I am two years older than her. One thing I’ve realized is that when you perform with honesty and belief, God’s blessings follow. She truly is blessed, but along with that, she has also worked extremely hard. That is why people have showered so much love on her as Daya."

"My father always taught me the right way—that even in life, we are actors. Whatever role we are given, we should perform it sincerely. We still follow his teachings. Currently, she is playing the role of a mother in real life and she is performing that role with full dedication. I truly believe this was always in my sister’s mind too," he further added.

There were reports that another actress might replace Disha as Daya in the show. Some reports also claimed that the makers have started auditioning for the new Daya. But, till now, the character of Daya has not yet made a comeback in the show.

article-image

Disha's performance as Daya was so iconic that it will surely be difficult for any actress to step into her shoes. However, we are sure that the actress' fans are still hoping that Disha will make a comeback in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah TRP

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been getting a very good TRP from the past few weeks. During week 35, it was at the second position with a TRP of 2.0.

