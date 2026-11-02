Bigg Boss 20 Promo: Scout OP And Yung DSA Get Emotional; Hug Each Other And Cry - Watch

Bigg Boss 20 Promo: Scout OP And Yung DSA Get Emotional | X (Twitter)

A lot of drama is happening in Bigg Boss season 20. After the Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, everyone is keen to see what will happen in the next episode, and a promo of the upcoming episode has been released by Jio Hotstar. In the video, we can see that Scout OP and Yung DSA, who had an argument during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, are getting emotional and crying.

Scout OP and Yung DSA reconcile

They later hug each other and cry. Jio Hotstar Reality posted the video and wrote, "Kya #ScoutOP aur #YungDSA ki dosti ek naye chapter ki shuruaat kar rahi hai? (sic)." The promo also features Qazi Touqeer, who is seen singing a song for Yung and Scout. Watch the promo below...

Kya #ScoutOP aur #YungDSA ki dosti ek naye chapter ki shuruaat kar rahi hai? Dekhiye #BiggBoss20 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje #Colors par. #BiggBoss20 #BiggBossOnJioHotstar https://t.co/LhO2uC2N8N — JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) November 2, 2026

Netizens react to Bigg Boss 20 promo

Reacting to the promo, a netizen tweeted, "Kitna beautiful moment hai, once all this is over koi yaad nai rakhega kiski ladayi kis se hui, kisne kya bola, sirf ye moments yaad rakhenge sab (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "One thing about qazi he'll always have the perfect song for every situation 😭❤️ his singing is truly the highlight of this season! (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "This years promo are something else. Giving pure movie like feel with perfect song selection. Hats off to Editors (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Yung DSA and Scout OP's friendship

Well, in front of Salman, Yung had said that he would go solo in the game, but it clearly looks like the friendship between him and Scout is quite strong.

Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar

Well, this week's Weekend Ka Vaar was majorly about Scout and Love Gill. Salman told them about what went wrong during and after last week's Weekend Ka Vaar, which was hosted by Rohit Shetty.