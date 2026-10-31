Bigg Boss 20: ScoutOp’s Team Calls Makers ‘Biased’, Shares Fans’ Reactions Accusing Salman Khan's Show Of ‘Targeting’ Esports Player

Bigg Boss 20: ScoutOp’s Team Calls Makers ‘Biased’, Shares Fans’ Reactions Accusing Salman Khan's Show Of ‘Targeting’ Him |

Bigg Boss 20 has lately been revolving around ScoutOp and Love Gill, with the makers' handling of their equation becoming a talking point among viewers. Reacting to the ongoing developments, Scout's team reshared a series of fan-made reels on social media, in which viewers accused the makers of being "biased" and "targeting" the contestant. Some fans even said they would rather see Scout evicted than continue to watch him being called out during the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.

In one of the reels reshared by Scout's team, a fan was heard saying, "Main chahti hoon na Scout nikal jaye." She further called out the Bigg Boss makers for allegedly targeting Scout and damaging his reputation. The fan also questioned the makers' intentions, claiming that they were unnecessarily bringing up old issues, especially when host Salman Khan was expected to address Scout for not taking a stand for Love.

In another reel shared by Scout's team, a fan accused the makers of deliberately "poking" the contestant to push him towards leaving the show. The viewer said, "Kya tumlogon ko ye cheez nahi lag rahi ki Scout ko us tareeke se poke kiya ja raha hai, us extent pe toda ja raha hai ki bhai wo banda exit kar jaye ya wo banda itna toot jaye ki kuch karne layak nahi ban paye."

Apart from these reels, Scout's team also reshared several other fan reactions accusing Bigg Boss 20 makers of being "biased" and allegedly creating a "false narrative" against the contestant.

The reactions from ScoutOp's team surfaced after the makers released the latest Weekend Ka Vaar promo featuring Salman Khan confronting the contestant over his equation with Love Gill. In the promo, Salman questions Scout for not defending Love despite calling her a sister-like friend when his girlfriend Kaashvi Hiranandani confronted her. He also questions whether Love had emotionally manipulated him before warning Scout, saying, "Rishta wahi par massage nahi." Salman further adds, "Agar patane ke chakkar mein aapne farzi commitment diya hai toh aapse ghatiya aadmi koi nahi."