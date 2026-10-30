‘Chaku Nikala...’: Kanika Mann Reveals Ex-Boyfriend Slapped Her, Threatened And Cut Himself With Knife; Recalls Horrifying ‘Abusive’ Relationship In Bigg Boss 20 - VIDEO | X

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, Kanika Mann opened up about being in an abusive relationship and recalled the horrifying incidents she endured with her former boyfriend. She revealed that he had slapped her, threatened to call her father and even injured himself with a knife in front of her. Her account left the co-contestants shocked. Recalling the fear she lived with, Kanika said, "Jis tarah se wo abusive raha tha mujhe pura dar tha wo mujhe bhi maar sakta hai."

Kanika Mann recalls abusive relationship

Talking about how the relationship began, Kanika revealed that she had her first boyfriend during her first year of college. She recalled experiencing FOMO after seeing other girls speak to their boyfriends late at night, which prompted her to create a Facebook account. Narrating how she met him, she said, "So, Facebook chalayi, Facebook pe account banaya. Jo Pehle ladka, jisne thoda sa bhau diya, wo apna boyfriend ban gaya." However, she later described him as a "psycho".

Kanika telling story of her toxic boyfriend who used to beat her , Abuse her , and torture her mentally 😢 I'm glad she at the end she sent her at the spot where that boy deserved 🙌❤️ #BiggBoss20 #KanikaMann https://t.co/NPPxYJCkzR — ᴛᴇᴀᴍ〄𝙷𝚄𝙽𝚃𝙴𝚁 (@TeamHunter24_) October 30, 2026

Kanika went on to recount several instances of his abusive behaviour. She recalled him showing up at her classroom without informing her and once slapping her over the outfit she had chosen to wear. Explaining the bizarre reason behind the assault, she said, "Phir usne mujhe kis baat pe chataka (slap) maara kyunki maine stripes wala suit pehna hua tha." She also remembered having recently got a piercing and being left bleeding after the incident.

Despite the assault taking place in front of others, Kanika said no one intervened. She further recalled how her then-boyfriend snatched a photograph from her hand and threw it away. Reacting to her account, the co-contestants described it as a "violent love story". However, the incidents only became more disturbing. Kanika revealed that he would threaten to call her father if she refused to accompany him. He eventually made the call, but her father did not answer that day.

Looking back, the actress said she wished her father had picked up because she might have been able to get away from the relationship sooner. When the co-contestants asked how she finally managed to end it, Kanika explained that studying law for eight to nine months had given her some understanding of legal matters.

Recalling the final incident that brought the relationship to an end, Kanika said her ex-boyfriend followed her from the hostel to her department. Describing what happened as she was entering the building, she said, "Usne mera hanth pakad ke kheecha, jab main andar enter kar rahi thi. Thand ka time tha, hoodie pehni hui thi usne, chaaku tha. Usne chaku nikala usne apne hanth pe deep cuts maare, kuch 3-4." She added, "Usne mere baal kheeche hue the, bola sindoor lagaunga isse." She further recalled immediately asking someone to call the police. The person called the police, which left her ex-boyfriend frightened. Kanika said he spent two to three days in jail, although his family allegedly continued to threaten her. She admitted that she had been afraid to tell her family about the abuse but was grateful for their support.