‘No One Understands Qazi Better Than I Do’: Indian Idol 1 Winner Abhijeet Sawant Compares Post-Win Struggles With Bigg Boss 20 Contestant’s Journey |

Indian Idol Season 1 winner Abhijeet Sawant has expressed his support for Bigg Boss 20 contestant Qazi Touqeer, revealing that he deeply relates to the latter's journey. The singer said that no one understands Qazi's current situation better than he does, recalling how he, too, was subjected to taunts and questions about his whereabouts after winning the reality show. Abhijeet also praised Qazi for remaining grounded and focused despite the challenges that come with fame.

Speaking about his connection with Qazi in an interview with The Times of India, Abhijeet said, "Whenever I see him on screen, I genuinely feel happy and wish him well. During the first half of our journey after winning our respective shows, people did not spare us. They often taunted us, 'Are kahan gaya woh, kidhar hai show jeetne ke baad, but pehle dekho toh hum kya kar rahe hain.'" He further pointed out how reality show winners are often labelled as a "one-show wonder" if they are not constantly in the limelight after their victory.

Abhijeet suggested that instead of questioning what a person has been doing since winning a show, people should acknowledge their present achievements. He also lauded Qazi for staying grounded and focused on his journey. Reflecting on how people evolve over the years, the singer said that meeting someone after 20-25 years and witnessing the same stability and maturity is not easy. He added, "That is what has shaped Qazi into the person he is today. I feel really good whenever I see him on stage."

The singer also recalled receiving a call from Qazi, who requested a video message for his upcoming show. Remembering the conversation, Abhijeet said, "Brother, you have a huge fan following here in Kashmir, so can you please send me a message." Abhijeet recorded a video urging audiences to watch the show. He added that since they share the same school of thought, they often check on each other. The singer concluded by wishing Qazi all the best for his Bigg Boss 20 journey.