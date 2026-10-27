'Aaj Tak Arijit Singh Ne Kisi Interview Mein…': Qazi Touqeer Opens Up About Singer’s Untold Struggles - VIDEO |

Qazi Touqeer once again remembered his close friend, Arijit Singh, inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. Recalling the time they shared a room, Qazi spoke about the singer’s journey to stardom and revealed that Arijit never spoke publicly about his struggles, even after achieving fame. He pointed out that many people open up about their hardships after becoming successful, but Arijit has never done the same.

Qazi said, “Kuch haasil kiya na, toh log kya kehte hain ki ‘Kuch nahi tha mere paas, phir maine aise kiya, waise kiya...’” He further added that Arijit never spoke about his struggles in that manner. Qazi said, “Aaj tak Arijit Singh ne kisi interview mein yeh sab nahi bola hai ki main ro raha tha, main sadak pe tha...”

#QaziTouqeer knows Arijit is such a down to earth personality, he lives simple life and never flex his achievements But #ShreyaGhoshal fans think that he does PR like there idol, Arijit doesn't need PR he has true friend like Qazi & Indian audience wd him https://t.co/97xsmEOwHu — 💿 (@musicjuction) October 27, 2026

Qazi then revealed that he knows Arijit’s story and how he worked his way up to becoming a celebrated singer. However, he maintained that he would not share those personal details on national television. He said, “Kahani mereko pata hai, main thodi na bataunga.” Qazi also spoke about Arijit’s journey, including how he met a music director and eventually established himself in the music industry.

Praising his friend, Qazi said, “Uske jaisa passion nahi dekha hai. Woh passion ke upar hai. Bachchon wala dil hai uska.” He further shared that Arijit continues to motivate him, highlighting the singer’s passion, humility and childlike innocence.

Qazi Touqeer and Arijit Singh first met in 2005 when they participated in the singing reality show Fame Gurukul, where Qazi emerged as the winner alongside Ruprekha Banerjee, while Arijit finished sixth. Despite their careers taking different paths, the two have maintained their friendship over the years. In a 2018 interview with Hindustan Times, Qazi revealed that Arijit was the only person from his Fame Gurukul circle in the Bollywood music industry with whom he was still in touch. Their bond was also evident in 2026, when Qazi visited Arijit’s hometown, Jiaganj, in West Bengal, where they spent time together, rode a scooter and played cricket.