‘Manipulation At Its Peak’: Qazi Touqeer's Brother Takes Dig At Kaashvi Hiranandani Amid Fake PR Row, Fans Say 'Kya Jawab Diya Hai' - VIDEO |

Qazi Touqeer’s brother, Qazi Touseef, recently took to social media to address the controversy surrounding the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20. In his video, Touseef appeared to indirectly respond to the “fake PR” allegations made by ScoutOP’s fans against Qazi, while also taking an apparent dig at ScoutOP’s girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani. He captioned the post, “Manipulation at its peak.”

In the video, Touseef began by saying, “Aaj main aapke saamne aisi khabar lekar aaya hoon ki aapke pairon tale zameen khisakne wali hai.” He added, “Jo PR ka chalu tha, jo chal raha hai, iske andar mein bahut badi cheez maloom padi hai.” He then mentioned that “space technology” was being used, before clarifying that he was joking.

Touseef subsequently addressed the “fake PR” allegations against Qazi and seemingly alluded to Kaashvi without taking her name. He said, “Kya mansha thi, kya plotting thi, aap jaante ho,” hinting at what he appeared to believe were attempts to influence the narrative surrounding the controversy.

Explaining his reference to “space technology”, Touseef pointed towards Kaashvi’s streaming setup, which he compared to a spaceship, while also making a remark about the people surrounding her. Taking an apparent dig at her, he said, “Yeh aisa lagta hai spaceship mein baithi hain aur aisa lagta hai inko yahan ki achhai se koi matlab nahi hai.” He also used the phrase “full on manipulation” while criticising her.

Touseef further expressed disappointment over Kaashvi’s alleged remarks about the father-daughter relationship between Qazi and Arishfa’s father inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. Towards the end of the video, he thanked fans and followers for supporting Qazi throughout his journey on the show.

Rockstar Qazi's rockstar brother replied to the person who ran a negative PR campaign against Qazi and also made derogatory comments about his bond. Qazi's brother gave a fitting reply without defaming anyone or spreading any negativity now that is what you call real aura! #QaziTouqeer #QaziKeRockstars — 🕊کُــͥــᷢـــͥـــⷨـــⷩـــᷤـــᷧـــⷦـــڈیᴛᴇᴀᴍ🕊 (@kudi_kashmiri_) October 27, 2026

When Qazi keeps winning hearts organically, the opposition has to look for other ways to pull him down! 😭🔥 His brother’s video spoke louder than all the negativity. You can manufacture narratives but you can’t manufacture the public’s love for Qazi 👑💥 #QaziTouqeer #BiggBoss20 #BB20 https://t.co/GCpEwbANai — ᰔᩚteju✿ (@Silent_Pain_S) October 27, 2026

Tousif bhaii 😹🔥 Bahut jaruri tha ye bolna.. kya jawab diya hai tauseef bhai ne kaaaavshi ko.. 🔥 #QaziTouqeer https://t.co/ur5eYibPAT — SAHIL 👑 (@ShahidMs6397) October 27, 2026

Seeing Qazi's brother hit back, a user tweeted, "Rockstar Qazi's rockstar brother replied to the person who ran a negative PR campaign against Qazi and also made derogatory comments about his bond." Another wrote, "When Qazi keeps winning hearts organically, the opposition has to look for other ways to pull him down! His brother’s video spoke louder than all the negativity." One praised Touseef, saying, "It was super important to say this.. what a response Tauseef bhai gave to Kaavshi."