'Kis Cheez Ke Liye Itna Rona?': ScoutOp’s Mother Calls Love Gill’s Crying ‘Dramatic’, Defends Kaashvi Hiranandani For Calling Her Out In Bigg Boss 20 | Jio Hotstar

ScoutOp’s mother, Sasmita Singh, has reacted to the ongoing controversy surrounding her son and Love Gill on Bigg Boss 20. In a recent interview, she spoke about whether she believes Love took advantage of Scout’s innocence and questioned why Love made the issue “dramatic” by crying during a recent episode. She also defended Scout’s girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani, amid the backlash she has faced for calling out Love over the “massage parlour” controversy.

ScoutOp’s Mother On Whether Love Gill 'Trapped' Her Son

ScoutOp’s mother opened up about whether she believes Love Gill “trapped” her son inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. Speaking to Telly Chakkar, she said, “Scout itna innocent hai, usko koi bhi trap kar sakta hai.” She further claimed that Aasif Khan would not have agreed if Love had asked him to massage her back, explaining, “Kyunki woh samajhdaar hai.”

Sasmita also questioned why Love chose Scout for the massage, suggesting that she may have recognised his innocent nature. She said, “Love ne Scout ko hi kyun chuna? Woh judge kar chuki hai ki ye innocent hai, usko main jo bolun, woh kar lega.”

Scout's mom interview Reporter - kya luv ne usko trap me fsaya? She exposed luv gill game. Age luv asif ya kisi ko bhi bolti ki mera per dba to koi bhi nhi dbata lekin #ScoutOP me dbata bcoz bo usko really me behn manta tha. Luv ne scout ka innocent hone ka fayda utaya kr usko trap me fsaya. #BiggBoss20 #BB20 — rntx_silverstone (@Silverston10823) October 27, 2026

She further claimed that Love had asked other contestants to massage her legs or shoulders, but Scout was the one who agreed. Referring to Yung DSA’s remarks to Scout, she said, “Yung DSA ne bola, ‘Scout tumhe seedhi bana ke chadh rahe hain log.’ Toh woh sahi baat hai.” However, she clarified that she did not want to make assumptions about Love’s intentions, adding, “Aise nahi bolungi Love meri beti jaisi hai, uska kya gameplan hai, mujhe nahi pata hai.”

Sasmita also questioned Love’s emotional reaction during the episode, saying that the tears appeared dramatic to her. “Wahan pe rone ka kuch kaaran nahi hai... woh toh mujhe dramatic lag raha hai,” she said. Scout's mother asked, "Kis cheez ke liye itna rona?" She added that if the situation was being perceived negatively, the contestants should stop discussing it, move on and focus on their game.

Scout's mom interview Reporter - kaashvi ne luv gill ko jyada sunaya She defended kaashvi and told ki #ScoutOP ko jyada sunaya usne jo ki bo real life me kbhi nhi bol skti hai also she tells that it takes guts to go to stage. Also she is 200% sure that scout kaashvi ki bat smj gya hai. #BiggBoss20 #BB20 — rntx_silverstone (@Silverston10823) October 27, 2026

ScoutOp’s Mother Defends Kaashvi Hiranandani Amid Love Gill Controversy

Sasmita also defended ScoutOp’s girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani, amid the criticism she has faced for speaking out against Love. She maintained that Kaashvi was not wrong to raise the issue and suggested that her comments were intended to benefit both Scout and Love.

“Kaashvi ki koi galti nahi hai. Kaashvi ne kuch zyada nahi bola. Isko log aise bana rahe hain. Agar usne kuch bhi samjhaya, toh dono ki achhai ke liye samjhaya,” she said, backing Kaashvi amid the ongoing controversy.