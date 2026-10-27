'Kis Cheez Ke Liye Itna Rona?': ScoutOp’s Mother Calls Love Gill’s Crying ‘Dramatic’, Defends Kaashvi Hiranandani For Calling Her Out In Bigg Boss 20

ScoutOp’s mother, Sasmita Singh, has reacted to the ongoing controversy surrounding her son and Love Gill on Bigg Boss 20. In a recent interview, she spoke about whether she believes Love took advantage of Scout’s innocence and questioned why Love made the issue “dramatic” by crying during a recent episode. She also defended Scout’s girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani, amid the backlash she has faced for calling out Love over the “massage parlour” controversy.
ScoutOp’s Mother On Whether Love Gill 'Trapped' Her Son
ScoutOp’s mother opened up about whether she believes Love Gill “trapped” her son inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. Speaking to Telly Chakkar, she said, “Scout itna innocent hai, usko koi bhi trap kar sakta hai.” She further claimed that Aasif Khan would not have agreed if Love had asked him to massage her back, explaining, “Kyunki woh samajhdaar hai.”
Sasmita also questioned why Love chose Scout for the massage, suggesting that she may have recognised his innocent nature. She said, “Love ne Scout ko hi kyun chuna? Woh judge kar chuki hai ki ye innocent hai, usko main jo bolun, woh kar lega.”
She further claimed that Love had asked other contestants to massage her legs or shoulders, but Scout was the one who agreed. Referring to Yung DSA’s remarks to Scout, she said, “Yung DSA ne bola, ‘Scout tumhe seedhi bana ke chadh rahe hain log.’ Toh woh sahi baat hai.” However, she clarified that she did not want to make assumptions about Love’s intentions, adding, “Aise nahi bolungi Love meri beti jaisi hai, uska kya gameplan hai, mujhe nahi pata hai.”
Sasmita also questioned Love’s emotional reaction during the episode, saying that the tears appeared dramatic to her. “Wahan pe rone ka kuch kaaran nahi hai... woh toh mujhe dramatic lag raha hai,” she said. Scout's mother asked, "Kis cheez ke liye itna rona?" She added that if the situation was being perceived negatively, the contestants should stop discussing it, move on and focus on their game.
ScoutOp’s Mother Defends Kaashvi Hiranandani Amid Love Gill Controversy
Sasmita also defended ScoutOp’s girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani, amid the criticism she has faced for speaking out against Love. She maintained that Kaashvi was not wrong to raise the issue and suggested that her comments were intended to benefit both Scout and Love.
“Kaashvi ki koi galti nahi hai. Kaashvi ne kuch zyada nahi bola. Isko log aise bana rahe hain. Agar usne kuch bhi samjhaya, toh dono ki achhai ke liye samjhaya,” she said, backing Kaashvi amid the ongoing controversy.