‘How Quickly Dynamics Changed’: ScoutOp’s Team Calls Love Gill’s ‘You Spoiled My Whole Career’ Allegation ‘Extremely Serious’ Amid Bigg Boss 20 Row

‘How Quickly Dynamics Changed’: ScoutOp’s Team Calls Love Gill’s ‘You Spoiled My Whole Career’ Accusation ‘Extremely Serious’ Amid Bigg Boss 20 Row | Jio Hotstar

ScoutOp’s team has issued an official statement on social media following his confrontation with girlfriend Kaashvi Hiranandani during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20. Addressing the controversy surrounding his bond with fellow contestant Love Gill, the esports player’s team defended his intentions and urged people not to judge his character based on the situation inside the house.

ScoutOp’s Team Clarifies His Intentions

In its statement, the team wrote, “Following the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode, we believe it's important to address the narrative with clarity, maturity, and perspective.”

The team further maintained that those who know ScoutOp are aware of his kind and genuine nature. Clarifying his equation with Love Gill, it stated, “At no point did he have any wrong intention. The bond he shared was one he always saw as that of a brother and sister.” It also claimed that ScoutOp was unaware that his bond with Love was being perceived differently by people outside the house.

Explaining Kaashvi’s decision to confront him, the team said she wanted him to understand how the situation was being viewed outside and focus on his journey in the reality show. “That is precisely why Kaashvi chose to meet him. She knows Scout's heart better than anyone,” the statement read.

The team further argued that ScoutOp had been navigating relationships and emotions inside the house without knowing how his actions were being interpreted outside. It also expressed disappointment over allegations that he could deliberately harm someone else's career, insisting that such claims did not reflect his character.

ScoutOp’s team thanked his supporters and the gaming community for standing by him. The statement concluded with ScoutOp’s team urging fans not to let the controversy overshadow his years of hard work and loyalty. “Let's not allow assumptions or selective moments to overshadow years of authenticity, hard work, humility, and loyalty. Trust Scout. Trust his character. Let his journey be judged in its entirety, not by a single misunderstanding,” the statement read.

The team further appealed to his supporters to stand by him as he continues his journey on Bigg Boss 20, adding, “Now, more than ever, let's stand together with patience, dignity, and unwavering support as Scout continues fighting for the trophy.”