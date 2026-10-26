'Never Intended To Direct Hate': ScoutOp's GF Kaashvi Apologises To Love Gill, Admits Her Words Were 'Insensitive' But Avoids Naming Her

Kaashvi Apologises After Love Gill's Team Slams Her Remarks | Photo Via Instagram

ScoutOp’s girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani, issued an apology following the heated Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20 on Sunday, October 25. During the episode, Kaashvi confronted her boyfriend over his closeness with his 'sister' Love Gill, asking her to stop giving him massages and claiming that her family was disgusted by their closeness. She also alleged that Love was manipulating Scout inside the house and urged him to distance himself from her

Kaashvi Apologises After Love Gill's Team Slams Her Remarks

Following backlash from Love's team, which accused Kaashvi of character assassination on national television, she admitted that she could have chosen her words better. However, notably, Kaashvi did not mention Love by name even once in her apology statement.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, Kaashvi said her intention was to address Scout, call out the mistakes she believed he had made, and hold him accountable for his actions. However, she acknowledged that some of her words were insensitive towards the other people involved.

Check out Kaashvi's statement:

'Not My Place To Pass Judgements On Someone Else's Character'

"Regardless of what I was feeling at the time, it is not my place to pass judgements on someone else's intentions or character, and I could have expressed myself better," Kaashvi added.

Kaashvi Apologises To Love Gill

She further clarified that she never intended to direct hate towards another woman or encourage anyone to target her. Acknowledging the impact of her words, she took responsibility for how her statements may have come across.

"Watching all the ‘She knows what she’s doing’, ‘it’s her strategy’ content clouded my emotions, but I should have known better. It's not my place to tell her anything. I recognise that and truly apologise to everyone I've hurt," she wrote.

However, despite issuing an apology amid the controversy surrounding Love Gill, Kaashvi did not mention Love by name in her statement.