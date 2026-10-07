‘I Am Handling Things Privately’: ScoutOp’s Girlfriend Kaashvi Hiranandani Reacts To His Viral Love Gill Video Amid Reports Of Unfollowing Bigg Boss 20 Contestant - VIDEO

‘I Am Handling Things Privately’: ScoutOp’s Girlfriend Kaashvi Hiranandani Reacts To His Viral Love Gill Video Amid Reports Of Unfollowing Bigg Boss 20 Contestant |

ScoutOp’s girlfriend Kaashvi Hiranandani has reacted to her boyfriend’s viral video from Bigg Boss 20, in which he was seen confessing his feelings for Love Gill. Amid the video gaining traction online, reports have surfaced claiming that Kaashvi has unfollowed ScoutOp on Instagram. However, is there any truth to the reports? In a recent livestream, Kaashvi addressed the ongoing speculation and opened up about how she is dealing with the situation.

Kaashvi said, “I am trying to handle things outside,” while addressing the attention surrounding ScoutOp’s viral clip.

Did Kaashvi Hiranandani Unfollow ScoutOp?

Speculation about Kaashvi allegedly unfollowing ScoutOp has been doing the rounds on social media. Addressing the rumours during her recent livestream, Kaashvi said, “Aaplogon ko kuch batana hai, maine sab kuch dekha hai kya bola ja raha hai.” She added that she was aware that people had been waiting for her reaction to ScoutOp’s viral video from Bigg Boss 20.

Addressing her followers, Kaashvi said, “I just wanna say that I am okay and main cheezein privately handle kar rahi hoon.” She also emphasised that, despite everything happening inside the Bigg Boss house, she “genuinely wish”es ScoutOp well and wants to see him succeed on the show.

Kaashvi further explained that viewers should distinguish between what is happening inside the house and how people are interpreting those situations. She said, “Jo bhi ghar ke andar ho raha hai aur jo bhi log interpret kar rahe hain, I think unme do bhot alag cheezein hai.”

She went on to explain that her personal relationship with ScoutOp and her support for him as an individual are two separate things. Kaashvi said that, regardless of what is happening inside the Bigg Boss house, she wants ScoutOp to succeed because “he has worked really hard to get here.”

Kaashvi also made it clear that her feelings for ScoutOp have not changed because of a few viral clips or an isolated situation. She said, “I genuinely care about him. And, overnight kuch clips ki wajah se ya koi situation kaise bhi dikhne ki wajah se mera care and o sab cheezein badlegi nahi.”'

ScoutOP recently sparked discussion after he opened up to YUNG DSA about his changing feelings towards Love Gill. While he maintained that he considers Love like a sister, he admitted feeling possessive when she interacted with Gullu and responded “Nahi pata” when asked if his feelings were changing.