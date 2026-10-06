Bigg Boss 20: Did ScoutOP Confess Feelings For 'Sister' Love Gill? Team Says Episode Was Edited To 'Generate Reaction And Curiosity'

ScoutOP's Team Denies He Confessed Feelings For Love Gill | Photo Via Instagram

Tanmay Singh, popularly known as ScoutOP, recently sparked speculation over his equation with Love Gill during an episode of Bigg Boss 20. ScoutOP and Yung DSA were seen discussing their bond with Love when the conversation appeared to turn towards feelings. Communicating partly through sign language, ScoutOP seemingly indicated that he had started developing feelings for Love despite being in a relationship. Yung DSA then asked him, “Tera raasta badal raha hai kya? (Is your path changing?),” to which ScoutOP replied, “Nahi pata. (I don’t know).”

ScoutOP also appeared to suggest that his bond with Love began as a friendship before being viewed as a sibling-like relationship. He further admitted to feeling jealous when Gullu and Love became involved in relationship-related drama, adding to speculation about the nature of their equation.

ScoutOP's Team Denies He Confessed Feelings For Love Gill

However, ScoutOP’s team has now issued a clarification, disputing the interpretation of the conversation and denying that he had confessed romantic feelings for Love. In a statement, Team Scout said, "What we saw in the episode, what was actually discussed, and what has been picked up and interpreted by people seem to be three very different stories."

Photo Via Instagram

'Not Every Genuine Connection Needs To Be Romantic'

The team added that the episode showed only glimpses of a much larger conversation and suggested that certain moments may have been presented in a way that generated “reaction and curiosity.”

"Scout has always been clear that his love interest is not inside the house. More importantly, not every genuine connection needs to be romantic. Let’s appreciate the bond for what it is and cheer for the sibling duo in the house," the statement concluded.

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ScoutOP's Girlfriend Kaashvi Reacts

ScoutOP’s girlfriend, Kaashvi Hiranandani, also reacted to the episode during a livestream and appeared emotional while watching him speak about his equation with Love.

As Scout discussed his feelings and admitted that he was unsure how to interpret his emotions, Kaashvi appeared visibly upset, prompting some viewers to express sympathy for her. As of now, she has not issued any statement regarding the episode or the ongoing speculation.