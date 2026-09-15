'Genuinely Disturbing': Bigg Boss 20's ScoutOp Faces Backlash For ‘Threatening’ Arishfa Khan On National TV & Telling Gaming Community 'Khatam Kar Do Ise' - VIDEO

'Genuinely Disturbing': Bigg Boss 20's ScoutOp Faces Backlash For ‘Threatening’ Arishfa Khan On National TV & Asking Gaming Community 'Khatam Kar Do Ise'- VIDEO |

An intense fight broke out between ScoutOp and Arishfa Khan in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, after a task took an ugly turn. Things quickly escalated between the two contestants, with ScoutOp facing heavy criticism from viewers for his remarks against Arishfa.

During the argument, ScoutOp was heard saying, “Yahi patak ke fek dunga side mein.” He also took a jibe at Arishfa’s profession, saying, “Reelo ke gaane bajadu trending vaale, nachoge ta-ta-thaiya nachaniya.”

ScoutOp further questioned Arishfa about what she represents, while claiming that he represents his country. His comments did not go down well with viewers, who accused him of mocking Arishfa’s profession and allegedly issuing threatening remarks against her on national television.

What does it mean Scout "khatam kar doh isse"

Like seriously..openly threatening someone on national television ..

Shame on you #ArishfaKhan#BiggBoss20 pic.twitter.com/k3DQ5f9nqq — Faiza Sultana (@FaizaSulta63422) September 15, 2026

“India thukegi ispe, isko khatam kar do” — Scout to Arishfa 😐



The way he casually talks about a girl is genuinely disturbing. This doesn’t sound like normal trash talk anymore!!#ArishfaKhan #BiggBoss20 pic.twitter.com/EsLjnUuHgk — 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐞༘⋆ (@KaleshiLady) September 15, 2026

A clip of ScoutOp also went viral on social media, in which he appeared to look towards the camera and said, “Main khule aam gaming community ko bolta hoon, achhe YouTube community ko bolta hoon... khatam kar do.”

Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, “On top of it saying ‘khatam kardo’ looking at the camera. Knowing exactly the consequence of what that will be esp on the YT and gaming audience. Scout, be better dude!”

On top of it saying ‘khatm kardo’ looking at the camera. Knowing exactly the consequence of what that will be esp on the YT and gaming audience. Scout, be better dude!!! #BB20 | #BiggBoss20 — A 🤙🏻 Sid 💫 (@TheBiggBossGirl) September 15, 2026

Another user criticised the esports gamer, writing, “‘Patak ke marunga’, ‘Khatam krdo isko’, ‘Sab thookey gy ispy’, the amount of threats Scout has given to Arishfa over a task says loads about his pathetic personality.”

“Patak Ky marunga” “Khatam krdo isko” “Sab thookey gy ispy”, the amount of threats Scout has given to Arishfa over a task says loads about his pathetic personality. I hope Salman Schools this B*stard on WKV🙏#BB20 #BiggBoss20 — H. 🦀 (@BhadMaiJao_) September 15, 2026

"yahi patak ke fek dunga side meh"



"reelo ke gaane bajadu trending vaale nachoge ta-ta-thaiya nachaniya"



"india thukegi ispe"



"YT community ko bolta hu khatam kardo isko"



words used by Scout to Arishfa

this guy is so disgusting my blood boiling rn 💔#BiggBoss20 #BB20 pic.twitter.com/raGC5ZubPD — Shikamaru__ (@shaan_miya8734) September 15, 2026

Another viewer expressed concern over ScoutOp’s comments, saying, “The way he casually talks about a girl is genuinely disturbing. This doesn’t sound like normal trash talk anymore!” Reacting to the incident, another user wrote, “Wtf Scout on national television. Explicitly inviting violence for Arishfa. He is psycho.”

MaryKom & Scout both are similar as always flaunting I have represented INDIA



Such narcissistic personalities #BiggBoss20 — Selmun Driver (@DriverSelmun) September 15, 2026

This scout has lost his mind. Kya kya ghatiya baatein bol raha hai yeh admi ek task keliye. He's so cheap and disgusting. 🤢#Arishfakhan #biggboss20 #bb20 — 𝓪 . (@ohnadaanparinde) September 15, 2026

Wtf scout on national television Exciting inviting Violance for Arshifa . He is psycho #BiggBoss20 pic.twitter.com/ZGOaAxuhFw — 𝙁𝙧𝙤𝙯𝙚𝙣 🥶 (@Frozen_pratik) September 15, 2026

Scout later continued to defend what he said to Arishfa, claiming that his reaction was justified. While explaining the situation to Qazi Touqeer, Scout said that Arishfa had hit him twice during the game. He recalled telling her, “Mereko touch mat karna, nahi to main patak ke marunga.”

“Muje touch mat Karna mein patake maarunga.”



Have you lost it, #ScoutOP? It's a f*cking task. You shouldn't have crossed the line. #BiggBoss20 • #BB20 pic.twitter.com/3h45a2bNvF — Siya (@Coffeeiology6) September 15, 2026

Qazi maintained that this was not the right way to talk to someone. However, Scout said that he does not differentiate between men and women during a task, adding, “Task mein ladka ladki nahi hai mere liye.” Isha Rikhi then stepped in and said, “Ye thappad wali baat galat hai.”