Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer Eliminated Due To Health Issue? Singer's Team Shares Statement

Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer's Team Shares Statement On His Health | Instagram

Singer Qazi Touqeer is undoubtedly one of the most famous contestants of Bigg Boss season 20. He has not been keeping well, and fans of the singer have been marking that he underwent a blood test. There was a buzz on social media that maybe due to his health, Qazi has been eliminated from the house. However, his team took to Instagram to share a statement clarifying that he is still in the BB house, and his health is being monitored.

The statement read, "A heartfelt update for the Qazi family. Our rockstar Qazi has been dealing with fever for the past few days inside the Bigg Boss house and has been taking some much-needed rest whenever he gets the chance. Recently, he was feeling a little low on energy and was taken to the medical room, where he was examined by the doctor. He continues to be inside the Bigg Boss house, and we remain in touch with the BB team regarding his well-being. Even while taking it a little easy, Qazi continues to participate, entertain everyone and bring his infectious positivity to the house. That's our rockstar!"

The singer's team further requested everyone to stay calm, keep faith and continue showering love on Qazi. In the statement, they wrote that the team will update the singer's fans about his health, and till then, everyone should support him.

Celebs Eliminated Over Health Issues

While Qazi is still in the house, during earlier seasons, many celebs like Pranit More, Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra, and others were eliminated due to health issues, but they came back in the show.

Bigg Boss 20 Elimination

Meanwhile, last week, Manoj Tiwari's daughter, Rhiti Tiwari, was eliminated in a task given to the contestants who were contenders to become captain. Mahhi Vij, Yung DSA, and Uditi Singh decided to eliminate Rhiti.